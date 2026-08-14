Mysterious VisionQuest Character Revealed at D23, & Fans Think They Know Who It Is

Mysterious new artwork appeared at the VisionQuest display at D23 and has eagle-eyed MCU fans abuzz over a potential new character. As the biennial Disney fan convention gets underway, Marvel is already feeding audiences fresh teasers for its most anticipated projects. The conclusion of what many have dubbed the “WandaVision trilogy,” the upcoming series is also supposedly a key piece of the Doomsday and Secret Wars puzzle. Longtime comics readers have already started pointing out details in the image that hint at the character’s identity and suggest a hero with a very long history at the House of Ideas with a connection to The Vision’s origin as well. When the convention opened, con-goers on the floor immediately recognized a storied Invader from the comics whose backstory fits in with everything we’ve heard about the show so far. Also, VisionQuest may not be his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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Shared by Disney Influencer DisneyDrewDude, the new image from the floor of D23 features the silhouette of a man with mechanical inner workings walking through a room ablaze with fire. The concept art has most fans pointing in one direction as to his identity: the original Human Torch and former teammate of Captain America Jim Hammond. The character’s frame even nods toward his in-comic costume from recent iterations.

Closer look at the VisionQuest display on the D23 show floor! https://t.co/WoG69kHZCa pic.twitter.com/seM0mNSaOw — Drew Smith @ D23 (@DrewDisneyDude) August 13, 2026

Who Was Human Torch Jim Hammond

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Created by writer and artist Carl Burgos, Jim Hammond was an android who debuted in the pages of Marvel Comics #1 as The Human Torch. The synthetic human could engulf himself in fire and fly while fighting with Captain America, Namor, and The Invaders against the Nazis during World War II. In the comics, he was built by Professor Phineas T. Horton. If that name sounds familiar it might be because Professor Horton and his Synthetic Man appeared as an Easter egg in Captain America: The First Avenger. The character was displayed in a red suit, standing in a vacuum tube amongst expo attendees while Steve and Bucky checked out Stark Expo. It’s only fitting to have his second reveal happen on a show floor as well.

The upcoming VisionQuest is said to be bringing together a wide swath of androids, A.I.s, and Stark Tech into focus as Vision tries to regain his humanity. In the comics, Ultron actually used a schematic from the original Human Torch to create The Vision. Somewhere along the way in the series we’re going to be getting appearances from James D’Arcy as Edwin Jarvis, the character from whom Vision got his original identity courtesy of Tony Stark, James Spader returning to the role of Ultron, and even the Vision’s son Tommy is expected to show his new face. The inclusion of an android from Edwin Jarvis’ timeline in the 1940s makes for a new realm of possibilities as the program takes shape. Hammond’s connection to Vision in the comics certainly makes the case that his Human Torch could be a pivotal role in the show, or even the big bad of the whole shebang.

VisionQuest Is Coming Into View

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Recently, insiders revealed that the upcoming Disney+ program is expected to be more than just the next chapter in the saga of the android formerly known as JARVIS. WandaVision, Agatha All Along, and VisionQuest are crucial viewing for understanding the mechanics of how Avengers: Secret Wars would work. Considering Vision has been witness to the history of most of the MCU in one form or another, it only makes sense that he would be confronted by the first Marvel creation in his own show.

While no firm details about the image’s focus have been released yet, expect more news from the show as D23 continues. VisionQuest premieres on Disney+ October 14th.