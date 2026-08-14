VisionQuest New Character Could Pay Off a 15-Year-Old Easter Egg

Marvel Studios helped to usher in the Disney+ era with the promise of an ever-expanding live-action universe, but that model is winding down as 2026 comes to a close. In fact, after the surprising cancellation of Wonder Man, there’s no new live-action season in development. Among the two, the only projects that will still be released are the third season of Daredevil: Born Again and VisionQuest, the third part of a trilogy that began with WandaVision in 2021 and continued through 2024’s Agatha All Along. Coming from showruner Terry Matalas, the series picks up right where WandaVision‘s finale left off, following White Vision as he pieces together memories of another version of himself, one that got destroyed in Avengers: Infinity War. While little is known about the show, a new piece of concept art offers new details.

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New concept art for VisionQuest appeared this weekend as part of Marvel Television’s booth display at Disney’s D23 Expo. Displayed near an updated look at White Vision’s suit, the artwork depicts a figure completely engulfed in flames, standing amid what appears to be a burning room or town square. Marvel has not confirmed the character’s identity, but the design points directly at Jim Hammond, the original Human Torch. Hammond debuted as Marvel’s first-ever superhero in Marvel Comics #1 in October 1939, an android built by Phineas Horton who fought alongside the Invaders during World War II. If Marvel Television follows through on the tease, VisionQuest would give the synthetic hero his first substantive live-action role, fifteen years after he first appeared as an unremarked-upon background detail in the MCU.

How the Human Torch Connects to Captain America: The First Avenger

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

Jim Hammond’s most notable MCU connection dates back to Captain America: The First Avenger, released in 2011. During the film’s Stark Expo sequence, before Steve (Chris Evans) enlists, the movie nodded to Marvel’s Golden Age by placing a synthetic man inside a glass display tube among Howard Stark’s other inventions on the exhibition floor. The prop was never named on screen, but its design closely mirrored the original Human Torch as he appeared in Timely Comics publications throughout the 1940s. Given that the film was set in the same WWII period as Hammond’s earliest adventures with the Invaders, the reference functioned as a quiet nod for longtime readers. Fifteen years later, VisionQuest can close the gap with a blink-and-miss cameo from Phase 1 of the MCU.

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Hammond would fit neatly into a series that seems determined to discuss the concepts of artificial intelligence and synthetic life. In addition to White Vision, VisionQuest‘s confirmed roster includes Ultron (James Spader), along with human-form versions of Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) digital assistants: FRIDAY (Orla Brady), JARVIS (James D’Arcy), and EDITH (Emily Hampshire). Rounding out the cast are DUM-E (Henry Lewis) and U (Jonathan Sayer), Stark’s lab robots, alongside Paladin (Todd Stashwick) and Jocasta (T’Nia Miller), the latter known as the Bride of Ultron by comic book fans. Positioning Hammond as the earliest android in Marvel history would let VisionQuest trace a lineage of MCU artificial intelligence, stretching from a 1940s experiment through Stark’s assistants to Vision himself.

The comics offer an even more direct link between Hammond and the wider MCU. In Marvel Comics lore, the time-traveling Kang variant Victor Timely educated and employed a young Phineas Horton, whose research eventually produced the original Human Torch. Loki Season 2 introduced Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) in the late 1890s, a few decades before the events of Captain America: The First Avenger. VisionQuest entered development in October 2022, before Marvel Studios shifted the Multiverse Saga’s central threat from Kang the Conqueror to Doctor Doom (Downey Jr.). It’s fair to assume, then, that the Timely-to-Hammond pipeline would have originally factored into VisionQuest‘s plans for exploring the MCU’s history of thinking machinery. The series is unlikely to depict Victor Timely, as Marvel Studios either won’t or can’t recast Majors after his departure. Still, any mention of the name could help explain the fate of that variant. That said, even with Kang being sidelined, the Human Torch can still be part of the story and serve a similar purpose.

VisionQuest premieres on Disney+ on October 14, 2026.