VisionQuest’s Blink-And-You-Miss-It Avengers: Doomsday Easter Egg Has Fans Asking One Question

With VisionQuest being the final MCU release before Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters this December, fans are of course looking for any hints, teases, and details they can find about the Doctor Doom story to come—however, many fans already missed one very subtle blink-and-you-miss-it detail in VisionQuest. Although the show includes some of the characters mostly strongly connected to Tony Stark/Iron Man, including Vision himself, as well as Jarvis, Ultron, and myriad other AIs he created, who are therefore significant to the larger MCU, there’s been no indication thus far that the movie is going to incorporate them or have any direct story carrying over from the show into the movie.

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While the series may therefore be self-contained and solely do what it has already been suggested to do (namely, conclude ), there was just an unexpected tease for Doomsday in the series. Specifically, at one point during the two-episode premiere, a shot of Ultron’s room in the attic of Vision’s mind space reveals some sort of case labelled “Countdown to Doomsday.” It is perhaps especially ominous that this reference is contained within Ultron’s room, as he is yet another terrifying Avengers villain, but, again, there’s no confirmation thus far that any of these characters will play a role in Doomsday, and we don’t yet know what Ultron’s VisionQuest story will hold. However, that hasn’t stopped fan speculation.

‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ Easter Egg in ‘VISIONQUEST’



“Countdown to Doom” pic.twitter.com/Zx3ghH4FHi — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) October 16, 2026

Fans Want To Know Whether This Is A Bigger Doomsday Tease or Just an Easter Egg

In response to this reveal, which has now been making the rounds online, there is one key question that many fans want the answer to, and that’s whether this is simply an Easter egg or whether it means that there will actually be some connection between this story and Doomsday. In response to one X post about this “Countdown to Doomsday” detail, one commenter wrote, “A countdown label reads more like set dressing than a story thread. If the show never pays off what hits zero, is that really a hidden clue or just an Easter egg for wiki editors?” Another commenter similarly said, “Just a fun Easter egg or is this show gonna actually have some sort of build into Doomsday?”

For right now, there’s no way to know the answer to that question, and unless VisionQuest ends with a post-credits scene that shows Doctor Doom, or some similar event takes place, it’s more likely than not that we won’t know until December. However, hopes remain high for there to be a connection to Doomsday, especially for those who are hoping that Billy, Tommy, and Vision will reunite in VisionQuest and then set out together to find Wanda. The theory, based on a very similar arc in the comics, is that Doom could be keeping Wanda somewhere with her memories erased (with many thinking she could be one of the Latverian witches). That remains only speculation for now, but this detail certainly has fans excited.

Do you think there will be a direct connection between VisionQuest and Doomsday? Do you want there to be? Share your thoughts in the comments below.