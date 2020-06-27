Moon Knight Trends As Marvel Fans Finally Give Him the Recognition He Deserves
Once Hollywood begins to reopen, Moon Knight is one of the shows Marvel Studios will get right back to work on. Although the series was far from filming, the Kevin Feige-led outfit did manage to finish writing the Disney+ series over quarantine. Sooner or later, the show will begin the casting process — if it hasn't already — and gear up for an eventual shoot later this year.
Still, quite some time ahead of the show's release, fans began talking about Marc Spector and his multiple identities Saturday afternoon. The Moon Knight chatter got so dense, in fact, the cult classic Marvel character started trending on Twitter.
When we spoke with Moon Knight writer Beau DeMayo last year, the scribe made sure to point out just how dedicated the entire writer's room was to the character and his legacy. "All I can really say is, one, [showrunner] Jeremy Slater is a frigging badass. He's so smart. He is a great, awesome guy to work for," DeMayo said. "And then, I know it sounds like pandering but it is so true that, as a fan coming into Marvel, it is so amazing to see the... we've heard it before with Kevin [Feige] and everybody's just... They do really care."
You can see what Moonie fans are saying below:
Oh Hi Clint
Me when I see Moon Knight trending pic.twitter.com/b83dhnloyw— Iggy (@_MourningLight) June 27, 2020
Savage
Hopefully this will be put in the Moon Knight show pic.twitter.com/4oPQQukZYc— Jimmy Folino - Black Lives Matter (@MrNiceGuy18_58) June 27, 2020
Where's My Money?
IDK why Moon Knight is trending, but if there's anything with him, I demand he say "I know you're here Dracula, you giant nerd. Where's my god-damned MONEY?"— Plain, Simple Skeptic. Snark Elemental (@VScreaming) June 27, 2020
Worthy
Not sure why Moon Knight is trending but I hope his new TV show tells us more about Khonshu being the god of Uru metal pic.twitter.com/XQ5LFb1u61— DopeSpill Comics (@dopespillcomics) June 27, 2020
Space Wolves
Moon Knight is trending for some reason so here’s your occasional reminder that for a few issues in 2016 there was a version of Moon Knight that led a starfighter squadron against a bunch of space werewolves because
Comics.
Are.
The.
Fucking.
BEST. pic.twitter.com/tWSS2e22lj— BT Johnston (@B_T_Johnston) June 27, 2020
The One True King
Moon Knight trending? It’s what the king deserves! pic.twitter.com/NkB7dvmSZ3— 🔥Hell Symbiote Doge🔥 (@CultOfVenom) June 27, 2020
Bless
Don't know why Moon Knight is trending, but at least you're all learning how awesome he is. pic.twitter.com/KIfWLTzf8i— Geeks With Shields Podcast (@GeeksWthShields) June 27, 2020
Master of Capes
He's trending for no reason, so here's Moon Knight with his 20 foot long cape. pic.twitter.com/RqEjlQiGoo— Harrison Lee (@HarrisonCLee) June 27, 2020
Bemis Knows
Moon Knight is trending for no apparent reason so now's a good time to throw out that @maxbemis wrote one hell of a great run. pic.twitter.com/F84MRrBERT— Drew Jepperson (@DrewJepperson) June 27, 2020
Well, There You Have It
There's literally nothing that could get me to subscribe for Disney+, even just for a free trial, outside of a Moon Knight show (and a GOOD continuation of Daredevil). Since Moon Knight is trending, please do it Disney. I'll give money to your evil ass if you do it.— Nicklybear (@nicklybear_) June 27, 2020
Moon Knight has yet to receive a release date.
Who would you like to see as the big bad in Moon Knight? Think it over and let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!prev
