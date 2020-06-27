Moon Knight Trends As Marvel Fans Finally Give Him the Recognition He Deserves

Once Hollywood begins to reopen, Moon Knight is one of the shows Marvel Studios will get right back to work on. Although the series was far from filming, the Kevin Feige-led outfit did manage to finish writing the Disney+ series over quarantine. Sooner or later, the show will begin the casting process — if it hasn't already — and gear up for an eventual shoot later this year.

Still, quite some time ahead of the show's release, fans began talking about Marc Spector and his multiple identities Saturday afternoon. The Moon Knight chatter got so dense, in fact, the cult classic Marvel character started trending on Twitter.

When we spoke with Moon Knight writer Beau DeMayo last year, the scribe made sure to point out just how dedicated the entire writer's room was to the character and his legacy. "All I can really say is, one, [showrunner] Jeremy Slater is a frigging badass. He's so smart. He is a great, awesome guy to work for," DeMayo said. "And then, I know it sounds like pandering but it is so true that, as a fan coming into Marvel, it is so amazing to see the... we've heard it before with Kevin [Feige] and everybody's just... They do really care."

You can see what Moonie fans are saying below: