Marvel's Moon Knight Rumored To Be Casting Two Major Roles

Marvel’s Moon Knight series is rumored to be casting two major roles It has been whispered by various sources that Mark Spector has already been cast and the announcement is waiting to be made. However, The Direct’s sources now say that Marvel is trying to build out the hero’s supporting cast. Specifically, they’re trying to nail down Jean-Paul DuChamp and Marlene Alraune for the Disney+ series. Now, French is Spector’s best friend and Marlene is a love interest. One would expect both to be present in an introduction story for Moon Knight. The DuChamp casting is rumored to be “20-40 (years old), White male. A stereotypical good looking, overly enthusiastic, less intelligent than average but still lovable. Actor must be fluent in French.”

Meanwhile Alraune’s casting says, “20-35 (years old), all ethnicities, female. A manipulative operative in a secret organization, capable of going from cool and tough to warm and friendly in a heartbeat.”

Previously, Comicbook.com had the chance to sit down and talk to Beau DeMayo, one of the writers on Moon Knight about the upcoming series. He could say anything about the specific plot details, but the excitement was palpable.

"All I can really say is, one, [showrunner] Jeremy Slater is a frigging badass. He's so smart. He is a great, awesome guy to work for,” DeMayo said. “And then, I know it sounds like pandering but it is so true that, as a fan coming into Marvel, it is so amazing to see the... we've heard it before with Kevin [Feige] and everybody's just... They do really care.”

"It is amazing to sit in a place where you can tell that everybody is a fan and everybody wants to deliver the best quality, the best product," he added. "And I think the vision that Kevin had and the vision Jeremy's had, I can't say what it is but I think people will really dig it… I know just as a fan, when they told me the take, I was just like, 'Oh shit, I want to watch that.'"

"He has a rich legacy that's for sure," DeMayo says. "It's funny, last week I had dental surgery and I was driving home and I told my buddy, I'm like, 'I think Marvel implanted a microphone in my tooth in preparation for any interviews, to make sure I don't say anything.'"

