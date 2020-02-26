Moon Knight Series Filming Date Reportedly Pushed Back

Moon Knight is one of 2021's most anticipated shows and will be one of the most intriguing projects to hit Disney+ since it launched. At the moment things are still set for it to debut in 2021, but according to GWW, it seems Moon Knight's filming start date has indeed been pushed back. The show will now start filming in mid-November at Atlanta's Pinewood Studios, which is a decent jump from its original expected start date of August at Pinewood Studios UK. Filming in Atlanta does make more sense, as Marvel is also shooting its other Disney+ shows like Loki, WandaVision, and The Falcon and Winter Soldier there as well. No word on why filming was pushed back or moved, though to be fair the previous date and location were never officially announced by the studio.

There are still lots of questions regarding Moon Knight, though we do know that Beau DeMayo (The Witcher) has joined the writing team for the anticipated series. As for what version of the character the show will adapt or what villains it will include, there are some theories, but the only things we feel are for sure are that Marc Spector's personalities are going to play some sort of role in the show and that Bushman will likely be involved in some form or fashion, even if it's just to set up season 2 or a full movie.

For those who aren't familiar with the character, Moon Knight is actually Marc Spector, a former CIA agent who was almost killed by a terrorist named Bushman but was saved by the Moon God Khonshu. After he defeated Bushman he would become the Moon Knight and wear the all-white costume that has become his trademark.

The other major element to Spector is that Spector isn't his only personality. Inside Marc's head reside four personalities that are variations on the core person. In addition to Spector, his mind holds Steven Grant, Jake Lockley, and Khonshu himself, and all four interact and at times cooperate and at others vie for control. This is what sets the hero apart from so many others, and is also why Moon Knight goes to places that other heroes aren't comfortable going.

Are you excited for Moon Knight? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MattAguilarCB for all things Moon Knight!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.