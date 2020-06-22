Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom Features Cloak & Dagger Stars

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom is bringing back Cloak & Dagger stars Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph for an episode today. The two will be playing the same characters they portrayed on the Freeform drama and fans were excited to see a reunion of sorts. The symbiote invasion is already roaring ahead and Spidey is going to need as much help as he can get to save the city. Well, time to dial-up two of his well-known allies to even the odds. For fans of the Freeform show, maybe the cameo will help soften the blow of the show being canceled before its full potential could be realized. DisneyXD’s Spider-Man cartoon are no stranger to debuting concepts and characters that fans love but haven’t exactly been huge presences in live-action.

Freeform put out a statement in response to the reports of cancellation. They remain proud of the work they did with Cloak & Dagger.

The symbiote invasion has arrived. Catch TWO new episodes of "Marvel's Spider-Man: Maximum Venom" tomorrow on @DisneyXD, featuring @AubreyOmari and @Olivia_Holt as reprise their roles as Cloak and Dagger! 🕷️: https://t.co/Fbc224sOtV pic.twitter.com/k9RLoWS0Ia — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 20, 2020

“We are so proud of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger and the trailblazing stories this series told,” it read. “We are also grateful to our incredible talent Oliva Holt and Aubrey Joseph for bringing these beloved characters to life, and showrunner Joe Pokaski for his vision. We’d like to thank our partners at Marvel Television for a wonderful two seasons and are we are hopeful that we can find another project together.”

Olivia Holt published a long note about how thankful she was to work on the show an shouted out the entire team responsible for bringing it to the fans.

"Thank you to every kick*** human who lent their passion and insane work ethic to this show. To my crew down in Nola, I legitimately loved every moment working with you. Even at 4am when I was loopy as ****, you were patient and laughed with me and we pulled through together. To my BRILLIANTLY talented cast mates, I will always be truly in awe of all of you and your performances… To our fans that became more like family, WOW. Thank you for trusting us and believing so fiercely in this story and for seeing yourselves in Tandy and Tyrone."

Do you miss Cloak & Dagger? Let us know down in the comments!