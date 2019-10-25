Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger Star Olivia Holt Breaks Her Silence on Cancellation: “This One Hurts”

It looks like the end is nigh for Marvel Television and their ongoing live-action series across various platforms. Last year saw the cancellation of multiple Netflix shows, and now they’re all gone, while Agents of SHIELD ends its final season on ABC and Marvel’s Runaways gears up for its third season on Hulu. Now, five months after the second season ended on Freeform, the network has revealed they are cancelling the superhero show Cloak & Dagger. While this isn’t a huge surprise to those keeping track, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t sting for the people who were involved with the series — including Tandy actress Olivia Holt.

Holt took to social media to address the cancellation of Cloak & Dagger, expressing equal amounts of heartbreak and gratitude for the opportunity to make two seasons of the superhero team up show.

“Thank you to every kickass human who lent their passion and insane work ethic to this show. To my crew down in Nola, I legitimately loved every moment working with you. Even at 4am when I was loopy as f*ck, you were patient and laughed with me and we pulled through together. To my BRILLIANTLY talented cast mates, I will always be truly in awe of all of you and your performances.”

She adds, “To our fans that became more like family, WOW. Thank you for trusting us and believing so fiercely in this story and for seeing yourselves in Tandy and Tyrone.”

Holt then turned her attention to her co-star Aubrey Joseph, teasing that they will work together in the future.

“And to my breezy (Aubrey Omari), this isn’t the end. Waffles forever.”

Freeform issued a statement in response to the cancellation news, stating that they’re proud of the series’ short run on the network.

“We are so proud of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger and the trailblazing stories this series told,” Freeform said in a statement. “We are also grateful to our incredible talent Oliva Holt and Aubrey Joseph for bringing these beloved characters to life, and showrunner Joe Pokaski for his vision. We’d like to thank our partners at Marvel Television for a wonderful two seasons and are we are hopeful that we can find another project together.”

The writing was on the wall for Cloak & Dagger, especially since it was announced that Kevin Feige was taking over all creative divisions of Marvel Entertainment in the future.

Now that we know Marvel Television executive Jeph Loeb is planning his exit for next month, it looks like we’re facing a new era for the House of Ideas on TV.

Cloak & Dagger can be seen in the third season of Marvel’s Runaways, set to premiere on Friday, December 13th on Hulu.