Team Spidey is swinging back onto televisions. Marvel announced that Spidey and His Amazing Friends season 3 premieres Monday, January 8, at 8:30 a.m. ET on Disney Channel and 1:00 p.m. ET on Disney Junior. In addition, the first batch of new Spidey episodes starring Team Spidey — Peter Parker/Spidey (Alkaio Thiele ), Miles Morales/Spin (Jakari Fraser), and Gwen Stacy/Ghost Spider (Audrey Bennet) — will be available to stream on Disney+ soon after.

The new season will introduce even more friends and foes, including White Tiger (Kylie Cantrall), the Lizard (Bumper Robinson), and Trapster (Deva Marie Gregory). Marvel also released a new music video from the season premiere, "The Friendly Neighborhood," which assembles Team Spidey, Ant-Man (Sean Giambrone) and Wasp (Maya Tuttle), Ms. Marvel (Sandra Saad), Black Panther (Tru Valentino), and The Thing (Andy Milder).

Season 2 concluded in November with the "How to Train Your Doggy/Dome Alone" season finale, which saw the Green Goblin (JP Karliak) and Rhino (Justin Shenkarow) steal Lockjaw, Kamala Khan's teleporting pup, in "How to Train Your Doggy"; in "Dome Alone," Spin saved Team Spidey after new baddie Arnim Zola (Trevor Devall) trapped Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and the Thing under a dome.

The third season of the Disney Junior animated series continues the "Web-Spinners" storyline from earlier this year, which introduced sinister supervillains Sandman (Tom Wilson) and the Francine Frye Electro (Stephanie Lemelin); other new additions included the thieving Black Cat (Jaiden Klein) and more amazing friends like Reptil (Hoku Ramirez) and Tony Stark/Iron Man (John Stamos). After Gobby turned heroes and villains into dinosaurs in "Dino-Rama," season 3 will feature a new "Dino-Webs" story arc with even more dinosaur action.

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends follows the adventures of Peter, Gwen, and Miles as they team up with super heroes to defeat foes and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day. The series regulars for season three include Thiele as Peter Parker/Spidey, Bennet as Gwen Stacy/Ghost Spider, and Fraser as Miles Morales/Spin. Returning guest cast includes Stamos as Iron Man, Giambrone as Ant-Man, Tuttle as Wasp, Scott Porter as George Stacy, and Bindi Irwin as Isla Coralton.

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends returns January 8 on Disney Channel and Disney Junior, with episodes and shorts available to stream on Disney+. Sign up for Disney+ here.