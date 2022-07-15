Marvel's Spidey And His Amazing Friends: Check Out The "Glow Webs Glow" Music Video From Patrick Stump (Exclusive)

Ahead of the second season premiere of the hit animated series Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, songwriter/composer Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) today released a new single, "Glow Webs Glow," and ComicBook.com has a first look at the music video for the song, which features footage from the series. Stump will also guest star as a concert announcer in an episode debuting later in the season. Joining him and the other previously announced guest voice cast for season two which includes John Stamos (Big Shot) as Iron Man/Tony Stark and Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) as Ant-Man, is Bindi Irwin (Crikey! It's the Irwins) as oceanographer Isla Coralton and Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights) as Gwen's dad, George Stacy.

The series, which was recently picked up for a third season, is the #1 most watched new preschool series among Boys 2-5 and has amassed over 383 million views across Disney Junior and Marvel HQ YouTube channels since its August 2021 launch.

You can see it below.

Season two of the hit web-slinging preschool series Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, from Disney Branded Television, premieres FRIDAY, AUG. 19 with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (8:30 a.m. EDT). An initial batch of episodes will also be rolled out on Disney+ and on-demand platforms this fall. In anticipation of the new season, which features a "Glow Webs Glow" storyline, a collection of 10 animated shorts introducing our trio of young Super Heroes – Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales – to new friends and baddies launches Monday, July 18 on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney Junior YouTube and Marvel HQ YouTube and will be available on Disney+ beginning August 17.

Season two of "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" is executive produced by Harrison Wilcox ("Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest") and directed by Chris Moreno (Disney Junior's "Muppet Babies"), who also serves as co-executive producer, along with Chris Gilligan (Disney Junior's "T.O.T.S.") and Bart Jennett ("Gigantosaurus"). Becca Topol ("Mira, Royal Detective") is story editor/co-producer and Steve Grover ("Hello Ninja") is supervising producer. The series is produced by Disney Junior and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons.