Zola Makes Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends Debut in New Clip (Exclusive)

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends is welcoming several new characters into the fold for its Web-Spinners storyline, and we've got your first look at the latest villain joining the series. That villain is none other than Zola, who is voiced by Trevor Devall, and you can watch Zola make his big series debut in our exclusive clip below. Zola will debut in the Stolen WEB-Quarters episode, which will air on Disney Channel and Disney Junior on August 18th. The episode sees Zola attempting to take over the WEB-Quarters, but first Zola is content with causing chaos around the city, and you can watch the new clip below.

Zola starts off small, stealing someone's pizza at a nearby restaurant. Then he steals a little girl's doll and is about to steal more when Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider, and Spin confront him. They return the stolen property and then ask Zola who he is, and you can watch his delightful introduction in the clip below.

Zola won't be the only new character joining the series. Also joining the show is The Thing (voiced by Andy Milder) and Ms. Marvel's teleporting dog, Lockjaw (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker). Ms. Marvel is already a recurring guest, along with Hulk, Iron Man, Ant-Man, Black Panther, and The Wasp. Zola joins a roster of villains that Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Rhino, and more.

(Photo: Disney)

Iron Man will actually be a big part of the Web-Spinners storyline, which will have Iron Man working with Spider-Man to create new hi-tech suits and gear that lets Team Spider stop enemies and help people all around the world.

In a previous interview with ComicBook.com, Executive Producer Harrison Wilcox spoke about the series and its tone. "Yeah. I mean, having preschool-aged kids on my own, I wanted to make a show that I want to watch with my kids. I want to make sure the kids will want to watch. But there are, and I didn't think this would happen when we set out, but there are times, often, where I am laughing out loud as I'm watching animation cuts of the show, where Rhino is wearing a jet pack that he stole, and he's flying through a hat factory. Now he has comes out of the hat factory and he's got four hats on his head, stuck to his horn. That sort of thing," Wilcox said.

(Photo: Disney)

"And it's just like, this shouldn't make me laugh, but it does. It's just so funny. And I get to show stuff to my kids and they're laughing too, along the way. The goal is to make sure this is a show that three to six-year-olds can understand, but we do want this to be a show that families can watch together, too," Wilcox said. "And I think we've accomplished that with a lot of the... There is humor that works no matter how young or old you are."

While there's plenty of action and fun to be had, there's also great lessons about teamwork. "Well, the biggest one, the biggest thing we go back to over and over again on the series is teamwork," Wilcox said. "Another one is that friendly neighborhood community responsibility, both for the environment and for each other. And those are sort of two of the big ones. But we also... Gwen is into music, and into history and detective stuff. So we go down that road a little bit. Miles is really into being present, and art, and going to the museum, and painting."

(Photo: Disney)

"And we spend time incorporating that into the series. At one point in the series he gets web-shooters, they can shoot paint, so he can paint a mural on the wall of their headquarters," Wilcox said. "And then Peter, obviously, is always looking towards the future. He's the scientist. He's the gadget guy, and always trying to improve upon his technology and the world around him. And so those are all little pieces that we play with fanatically, episode to episode, story to story. And it always comes back to teamwork at the end of the day."

Are you excited for Zola and the new characters? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Marvel with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!