Marvel Studios Confirms Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel

✖

Though reports previously revealed the actress' involvement, Marvel Studios has officially confirmed that newcomer Iman Vellani has been cast in the role of Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. Furthermore, Feige confirmed that Vellani will reprise her role in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, starring alongside Brie Larson. Production is underway on the Ms. Marvel series which will be among the many Disney+ originals that take place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The announcement was confirmed during Disney's Investor Day presentation. Vellani is a newcomer to Hollywood, not unlike the character Kamala Khan by comparison to the super hero world. The Kamala Khan character first appeared in Captain Marvel #14, created by Sana Amanat, Stephen Wacker, G. Willow Wilson, and Adrian Alphona.

Ms. Marvel will follow the adventures of Kamala, a Muslim teenager who idolizes Captain Marvel and other Marvel heroes, and who uses her shapeshifting powers to fight crime in Jersey City. As Marvel Studios executive Kevin Feige revealed last year, the goal is for Kamala Khan - as well as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and Marc Spector/Moon Knight - to eventually factor into movies of the MCU as well as their Disney+ shows.

Ms. Marvel, a newer character to Marvel comics has grabbed the world's imagination and we are excited to announce Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming late 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ArHe8vMCXd — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

“I feel like she’s the future,” Captain Marvel star Brie Larson previously told ComicBook.com. “So, when I’ve been asked about the future of the MCU, or the future of the Captain Marvel series, I want to be with her.”

The Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo shared a welcome for Vellani on Twitter when news of her casting was first reported. "Glad to see the Marvel family embiggening," Ruffalo wrote in a tweet. "Welcome, Iman / Ms. Marvel!"

Ms. Marvel is being showrun by Four Weddings and a Funeral's Bisha K. Ali, with Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, The Punisher director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and The Magicians director Meera Menon helming episodes of the series.

As one of many Marvel Studios titles slated for Disney+, Ms. Marvel joins a stacked roster that include WandaVision, which will be the first series to debut, premiering January 15, 2021. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If...?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight are all also on the way. The show does not yet have an official premiere date. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.