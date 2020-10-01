Hulk Star Mark Ruffalo Welcomes Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani to MCU

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe found its Kamala Khan in the form of Iman Vellani. Vellani, who is a newcomer to Hollywood but is very familiar with production and filmmaking through her own projects, will play the titular role in the Ms. Marvel series as well as elsewhere in the Marvel Studios titles. Several actors who have already joined the Marvel world, some of whom we haven't met on the screen yet and others who are seasoned veterans, took to social media to congratulate Vellani on landing the role which thousands of fans also shared the excitement for.

The Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo shared his welcome for Vellani on Twitter. "Glad to see the Marvel family embiggening," Ruffalo wrote in a tweet. "Welcome, Iman / Ms. Marvel!"

The tweet is of course referening Ms. Marvel's super power of embiggening, an ability which allows Kamala to grow, stretch, and have power like no normal human can. An Avengers fan her whole life, the kid from Jersey City ultimately finds herself fighting alongside some of her idols. See Ruffalo's tweet below!

Glad to see the Marvel family embiggening! Welcome, Iman / Ms. Marvel! https://t.co/ViD1sVHMIl — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 1, 2020

Choosing Vellani for the part basically makes the young actress a real life Ms. Marvel. Vellani has previously expressed her love for Marvel heroes in interviews at the Toronto International Film Festival. She has been honing her craft and will soon be in the ring with some of the biggest names, those which she idolized not only because they play super heroes, but because they do their job on the biggest stage and inspire others.

"In the comics, Kamala is a teenage girl who learns that she has polymorphing powers, allowing her to 'embiggen' or shrink any parts of her body," ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson says of the popular character. "Inspired by Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Kamala uses her powers to protect her hometown of Jersey City, and eventually joins the Avengers. The television adaptation will be showrun by Bisha K. Ali, who recently served as a writer for the television reboot of Four Weddings and a Funeral."

Are you excited for the casting of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Ms. Marvel? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.