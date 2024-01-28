Marvel Studios May Be Developing Iron Fist Project (Report)

A new Iron Fist project may be on the way. A new report from insider @DanielRPK suggests the Living Weapon will soon return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though it's unclear which version of Iron Fist it will be. According to the original reporting, it's said the new Iron Fist project will feature a female character in the lead role, though it's not immediately evident if that means Jessica Henwick's Colleen Wing is set to return, or if it will be a new character entirely.

Also not clear is the format or medium in which the Immortal Iron Fist will return, with the scooper saying it could end up being an animated series versus a live-action film or series. It's also said Finn Jones may return as Danny Rand, although the role will not be a main character of the project.

This isn't Marvel Studios' first time working with an Iron Fist property. At one point prior to the launching of Netflix's DefendersVerse, the Kevin Feige-led outfit commissioned a feature-length script of its own.

"You know, the ones that are coming up...I think what Brubaker and Fraction have done with [Immortal] Iron Fist recently is exciting," Feige told MTV News in 2010. "I think Black Panther and Wakanda has amazing potential to be a feature. Doctor Strange, as you've mentioned. Then there are obscure titles like Guardians of the Galaxy that has been revamped recently in a fun way."

After those plans fell apart, the character was then given to Marvel Television to include in its DefendersVerse with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and The Punisher.

Is Iron Fist coming back?

In the Netflix series, Danny Rand was played by Game of Thrones alum Finn Jones. When we spoke with the actor in 2022, he said he'd love to come back and finish the storylines of the Netflix show.

"I would love to continue playing that character. I think there's a lot of room for growth. Personally, where I would like to see the reintroduction of the character would be something like a Heroes for Hire TV series," Jones said at the time. " I think that would be the most dynamic and fun way to reintroduce those characters. I loved working with Mike and I loved the on-screen chemistry between Danny and Luke. I think it's a really interesting creative place that show can be taken in. I'd love to pick up that mantle again and keep moving this character forward and make the best possible Iron Fist there could be."

Both seasons of Iron Fist are now streaming on Disney+.

