Shang-Chi 2: Plotting out the Arrival of the Immortal Iron Fist

Shang-Chi 2 is in the earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios as Destin Daniel Cretton continues his overall deal with Disney. The filmmaker is producing a Wonder Man series on Disney+ and will soon take on directorial duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though Cretton's plate is awfully full, an even bigger task could soon be added: formally introducing Iron Fist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, it's important to note that Marvel Studios has not only not confirmed Shang-Chi 2, but there's been no indication whatsoever that Iron Fist is on his way to the franchise. Now that we have that disclaimer out of the way, it's time to admit the writing's on the wall for the character's return.

During the events of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the MCU introduced the concept of mystical cities that only exist parallel to our plane of existence. When it comes to the Master of Kung Fu, the city introduced is Ta-Lo. It's through this plot device we feel the Living Weapon would be introduced. After all, K'un-Lun is awfully similar to Ta-Lo in that it's a mystical city that takes an awful lot of dedication to reach.

As a part of the beloved Immortal Iron Fist comic series, K'un-Lun and the other mystical cities (known as the Capital Cities of Heaven) converge and a tournament is held between the champions of each city. Should Shang-Chi be the champion of Ta-Lo, there's a way Marvel Studios would be able to do its take on the tournament, having Simu Liu's master martial artist take on the likes of Iron Fist, the Bridge of Nine Spiders, Tiger's Beautiful Daughter, Fat Cobra, and more.

Not only that, but Marvel's introduced a new Iron Fist since Shang-Chi first hit theaters. Now, Lin Lie—the character formerly known as Sword Master—is canonically the new Immortal Iron Fist. Given the backlash over Finn Jones' casting as the character during the Netflix series, one would think it's a lock Marvel Studios will go the Lie route rather that bringing Danny Rand back for the role.

It's through the Shang-Chi franchise fans of the mystical Iron Fist will see a return, that much is for certain.

Shang-Chi 2 doesn't have a release window yet.

