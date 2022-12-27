Iron Fist Star Wants to Return and Prove Doubters Wrong

Finn Jones is hoping to return as the Immortal Iron Fist, partially because he loves the character he's spent a handful of years playing—and partially because he wants to prove himself to those who doubted his performance. In a recent interview with Geekscape, Jones said he'd love to step into the shoes of Danny Rand one more time, especially now that others from the DefendersVerse are returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Of course I would! I'd love another chance... I care about [Danny Rand] deeply. I believe in that character, I believe there is a lot of work that can be done," Rand told the social outlet (via The Direct). "There's something about the underdog. I love the underdog narrative. I love the ability to prove someone wrong. And I want to prove all those [doubters] wrong. I know I have it in me, and I know I can give the Danny Rand performance that fans want and I know is possible."

Is there going to be a Heroes for Hire series?

When we spoke to the actor earlier this year, he expressed his desire to return to Rand in a Heroes for Hire series where he'd team up with Mike Colter's Luke Cage.

"I would love to continue playing that character. I think there's a lot of room for growth. Personally, where I would like to see the reintroduction of the character would be something like a Heroes for Hire TV series," Jones said at the time. " I think that would be the most dynamic and fun way to reintroduce those characters. I loved working with Mike and I loved the on-screen chemistry between Danny and Luke. I think it's a really interesting creative place that show can be taken in. I'd love to pick up that mantle again and keep moving this character forward and make the best possible Iron Fist there could be."

Are Iron Fist or Luke Cage coming back?

So far, the only two confirmed returnees from the DefendersVerse are Cox and D'Onofrio. Over the summer, speculation began to run rampant that Krysten Ritter or Jon Bernthal could return as Jessica Jones and Frank Castle/The Punisher, respectively, but nothing has been earnestly reported by trades or confirmed by Marvel Studios.

Both seasons of Iron Fist are now streaming on Disney+.

What characters would you like to see pop up in a new Iron Fist show? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!