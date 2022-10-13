Marvel Studios Acknowledges the Wait for X-Men in She-Hulk Season 1





She-Hulk acknowledged the fans who have been waiting for the X-Men during the finale. The last episode of the series decided to get really meta and viewers were surprised and delighted by the development. When the finale began to unfold, Jennifer Walters had to deal with the fallout from the previous cliffhanger. She-Hulk has to wear an inhibitor monitor and ends up cornering the Hulkking at Emil Blonsky's hideout. Before the trademark Disney+ Marvel series ending can unfurl, She-Hulk breaks through the fourth wall, literally to interrogate K.E.V.I.N. That would be a literal robot who helps make the decisions for Marvel Studios in our world. Jen ends up asking the decision-maker when they're going to get the X-Men during her volley of questions.

Jessica Gao, head writer for the series, talked to Comicbook.com about what comics run inspired her. It shouldn't surprise you that the most meta runs over at Marvel played a big role.

#SheHulk breaking the fourth wall to ask Kevin Feige for the X-Men 😂 pic.twitter.com/M9nFVfUor5 — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) October 13, 2022

The Impact of She-Hulk Comics

"For me, it was John Byrne's run that A, made me fall in love with the character in the first place but B, I consider that like and most people do, this is nothing new, it's the iconic She-Hulk run, you know, and he was the one who introduced the fourth wall breaking and kind of the meta nature of this character and how she was self-aware and knew she was in comics," Gao shared. "So for me, that's quintessential Jen. That's, well, that's quintessential She-Hulk actually I should say and I think early, there's been so many iterations of Jen in the comics and she really started out a little bit more timid, a little bit mousier and as she kinda went along more in the Dan Slott and Charles Soule runs, you started to really see this career driven working woman who had a very strong sense of right and wrong and we've really brought a lot of those traits into Jen."

"Jennifer Walters is so different from Bruce Banner. In that, when she hulks out, she maintains her identity, but her identity is also affected by the way that she's perceived and the way people look at her," Director Cat Coiro added. "And there's a moment in the pilot when she gets out of Bruce's saw machine, and she kind of does a little shimmy and feels this new body for the first time. And there were a lot of discussions with Tatiana about, you know, what that meant, what does it mean to present so differently but still feel like the same person on the inside. And that's a huge part of her journey."

