She-Hulk Season Finale's Major Marvel Cameo, Explained

The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law came to a close on Thursday — but not before completely shaking up the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the process. The live-action series has been no stranger to taking an irreverent and surprising approach to the lore of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), with the help of her ability to break the fourth wall. The finale took that into a wild new direction, while also introducing a cameo that Marvel fans had to see to believe. Spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show is This?", below! Only look if you want to know!

Midway through the episode, as the fight between Jen and the Intelligencia grows increasingly absurd and cameo-filled, Jen openly expresses frustration at how the storylines are all coming to a head. Using her ability to break the fourth wall, Jen literally climbs out of her show's icon on the Disney+ menu and enters into an Assembled behind-the-scenes documentary, which takes her into our "real world." After confronting She-Hulk's writers room while on the Marvel lot, she is directed towards Kevin — the mysterious figure who is supposedly behind the MCU's decisions.

After a fight, Jen makes it to Kevin — or, more accurately, K.E.V.I.N., a robot with a baseball cap-like outer shell. K.E.V.I.N. — whose name stands for "Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus" — is the architect behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and initially takes offense at the idea of Jen wanting to change the ending of her story. After the two debate back and forth (and Jen points out some of the common complaints about the MCU, from the predictability of its endings, to the lack of sex scenes, to the daddy issues among its male characters) K.E.V.I.N. ultimately agrees to let Jen rewrite the story on her terms. She then returns to the MCU, and deals with the conflict on her own terms.

Who is K.E.V.I.N.?

For those who are even remotely aware of the ins and outs of the MCU, the name Kevin probably immediately made them think of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. K.E.V.I.N. is clearly meant to be a send-up of Feige himself, from the baseball caps that he is almost-exclusively seen wearing in public, to his incredibly savvy take on the connectivity of the various MCU properties. While it's unclear if Feige voiced K.E.V.I.N. himself, a credit does not appear to be listed in the show's credits. Either way, this is absolutely the biggest cameo or reference to Feige that the MCU has ever had.

Across She-Hulk's history, she has been no stranger to crossing paths with — and ultimately winning over — the creators who are telling her story. The Sensational She-Hulk era frequently showed her marching into the Marvel offices and expressing her opinions to (or about) John Byrne, who was writing and drawing the title at the time. Renee Witterstaetter, who was also editing the title, eventually made several cameo appearances as well, and helped Jen ultimately find a new creative team when Byrne was taken off of the title in Sensational She-Hulk #50.

