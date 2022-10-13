She-Hulk Fans React to That Wild Cameo

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law wrapped up its first season today with a bonkers finale that combined spectacle, comedy, fourth-wall-breaking, and a handful of cameos. Fans have been a bit split on the series, but the general consensus on social media this morning seems to be that the finale was bold and wild and silly enough that most people are falling into the "totally worth it" camp. We've already broken down what might be the most important cameo in terms of long-term storytelling for the characters of Hulk and She-Hulk, but there's another cameo everyone is talking about.

It's a cameo that has long been rumored, and spoilers that leaked online earlier this week have had Twitter buzzing about it, but to see it in real life is...a bit different than expected. It makes sense in a way that only She-Hulk could probably get away with.

Spoilers ahead for the season one finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

As the fight between Jen and the Intelligencia explodes in scale and stakes, Jen starts to be frustrated that all of the season's storylines are coming to a head at once. And no, that's not us saying it. That's the way she puts it in the context of the show. In an homage to the character's occasional fourth wall-breaking habits in the comic books, Jen climbs out of the Disney+ menu, and enters into an Assembled behind-the-scenes documentary. Now free to move in the "real world," Jen has words with the She-Hulk writers room, who tell her she has to talk to "Kevin," the figure behind the MCU's decisions.

It's a nod to Kevin Feige, of course, but don't expect a Stan Lee-style cameo. Instead, Kevin is transformed into K.E.V.I.N. -- Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus. He's a robot who serves as the MCU's architect, and whose "face" is a trio of colored lights with a curved bill hanging out over it not unlike a traffic light...or a baseball cap, which Feige is consistently seen wearing in the real world.

K.E.V.I.N. is, maybe unsurprisingly, a little offended by the notion that Jen wants to change the ending of her story. After the two debate back and forth (and Jen points out some of the common complaints about the MCU, from the predictability of its endings, to the lack of sex scenes, to the daddy issues among its male characters) K.E.V.I.N. ultimately agrees to let Jen rewrite the story on her terms. She then returns to the MCU, and the story resumes.

Woo! Got all that? Well, as you can imagine, the internet has Thoughts about Feige, his H.E.R.B.I.E.-like portrayal, and the She-Hulk finale's wildly unconventional wrap-up.

