Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Draws Comparisons To Marvel's Vision After Getting $24 Million Diamond Implanted On Forehead
Marvel fans think Lil Uzi Vert might want to be careful before he ends up like Vision. The Philadelphia rapper got a $24 million pink diamond embedded in his forehead this week. Besides being a wild flex, a lot of the Internet commenters immediately drew a straight line between all this flossing and how Thanos plucked the soul stone out of Vision’s head in Avengers: Infinity War. Memes were flying, the most popular of which would be from @Akeemx_x, who captured that vibe perfectly.) Years ago, the superstar contacted Elliot Eliantte about getting some jewelry commissioned. But, when he saw that 11-carat diamond, he started making payments on it for a while. It was the first time the rapper ever saw a natural pink diamond, and that was clearly enough to buy-in.
which Avenger are you picking? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/igecEREyJJ— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) February 3, 2021
"I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now," Uzi previously tweet. "This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face."
I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. ♦️ A lot of M’s in my face 🤫 💰 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰— Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021
The rapper added, "If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha... And yes I do have insurance."
Is this the wildest thing you’ve seen today? Let us know in the comments! Check out the reactions down below:
A closer look
prevnext
Lil Uzi Vert recording in the studio with his new $24m diamond implant 💎 pic.twitter.com/lLa4luZtXF— STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) February 3, 2021
Billy's all grown up
prevnext
So this is Wanda And Vision’s child? https://t.co/rd5hfGeveM— Sean Garrette (@seangarrette) February 3, 2021
Perfection
prevnext
Dude really went from Lil Uzi Vert to Lil Uzi Vision @LILUZIVERT pic.twitter.com/w0gyDdnZnM— MTK 🚹 (@michaelthekidxx) February 3, 2021
Monkey's Paw
prevnext
MCU fans: We want Vision & Iron Man back!
Kevin Feige: pic.twitter.com/OrWhmtYprJ— Jimmy Folino - Black Lives Matter (@MrNiceGuy513) February 3, 2021
LOL amazing
prevnext
Starring in next Avengers, Uzi Vision pic.twitter.com/g801kItsMU— Zeus🦅⚡ (@TunzDev) February 3, 2021
The jokes are everywhere
prevnext
Somebody gon try to snatch that shit like Thanos did Vision 😭 https://t.co/nO6YxkWkwb— . (@lanifeli_) February 3, 2021
I see no lies
prevnext
Vision did it first pic.twitter.com/eN3DkKgri0— Brown Sexc Handsome Boi (@wyattdeysel) February 3, 2021
A wee bit pricey
prev
this vision cosplay is little bit too expensive https://t.co/2sI78142b8— tisha⁷ (@namjinsmcu) February 3, 2021