Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Draws Comparisons To Marvel's Vision After Getting $24 Million Diamond Implanted On Forehead

Marvel fans think Lil Uzi Vert might want to be careful before he ends up like Vision. The Philadelphia rapper got a $24 million pink diamond embedded in his forehead this week. Besides being a wild flex, a lot of the Internet commenters immediately drew a straight line between all this flossing and how Thanos plucked the soul stone out of Vision’s head in Avengers: Infinity War. Memes were flying, the most popular of which would be from @Akeemx_x, who captured that vibe perfectly.) Years ago, the superstar contacted Elliot Eliantte about getting some jewelry commissioned. But, when he saw that 11-carat diamond, he started making payments on it for a while. It was the first time the rapper ever saw a natural pink diamond, and that was clearly enough to buy-in.

which Avenger are you picking? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/igecEREyJJ — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) February 3, 2021

"I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now," Uzi previously tweet. "This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face."

I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. ♦️ A lot of M’s in my face 🤫 💰 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

The rapper added, "If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha... And yes I do have insurance."

