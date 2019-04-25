Avengers: Endgame’s Scrapped Post-Credits Scene Could Explain WandaVision Episode 4 Shocker

✖

A discarded Avengers: Endgame post-credits scene setting up WandaVision could explain whether Vision (Paul Bettany) is alive or dead in the sitcom controlled by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). In "We Interrupt This Program" — spoilers — we see what happens after Wanda banishes S.W.O.R.D. Agent Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) from the 1970s-styled Westview. After looking in on newborn twin sons Tommy and Billy, Wanda greets a greyed-out Vision — seeing the same lifeless shell left behind after Thanos (Josh Brolin) tears the Mind Stone from Vision's near-indestructible head in Avengers: Infinity War. As viewers question what's real and what isn't, the answer could lie in a scrapped scene from Endgame.

Bettany was the first to reveal that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige pulled an Endgame post-credits scene setting up WandaVision, telling IMDb:

"At one point I was going to be in a tag, where [Wanda] opened a sort of body bag drawer and there was the Vision," Bettany said. "Kevin kind of talked to me and said, 'I've got to pull the shots.'"

This scrapped scene appears in Endgame's official concept art book, Marvel's Avengers: Endgame - The Art of the Movie, showing Wanda using her powers on the dead Vision. In a previously released TV spot made up of footage from future episodes — spoilers — Wanda is out of the sitcom and inside a facility that could be a morgue or a S.W.O.R.D. facility. You can see both images below:

When Wanda storms the SWORD facility and finds Vision. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/uGUxDEuCt5 — alias - WV SPOILERS (@itsjustanx) January 12, 2021

The post-credits scene that almost was — along with the concept art and the shots of a real-world Wanda possibly retrieving Vision's body — suggests the Grey Vision ending Episode 4 is actually the dead Avenger's reanimated corpse puppeted by Wanda, who has "everything under control."

This aligns with a '90s-set Halloween episode where Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) asks Vision, "Am I dead?" When the shocked Vision asks why she might think that, Agnes answers: "Because you are."

When ComicBook.com asked Bettany how Vision is alive in WandaVision, the longtime Marvel star teased: "I know what happened to Vision's body, and you're all very soon gonna know what happened to Vision's body."

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, new episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.