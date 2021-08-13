Marvel’s What If Assembles the Guardians of the Multiverse for New Hyundai Ad

What if... the Guardians of the Multiverse assembled for a new Hyundai ad? Superheroes from across the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse team up and "question everything" as part of a promotional partnership between Marvel Studios and Hyundai. After recruiting WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie to reprise their roles as Scarlet Witch and Captain America in Hyundai tie-in ads, Marvel's animated series asking "What If...?" is the latest to feature in a new promo spot with the vehicle manufacturer as part of Hyundai's "Question Everything" campaign.

Defying his oath to never interfere, the omnipresent Uatu the Watcher (voice of Jeffrey Wright) joins Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Doctor Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch), and T'Challa Star-Lord (Chadwick Boseman) in battle against a legion of Ultron drones. Party Thor (Chris Hemsworth) crashes the party from behind the wheel of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson.

In Marvel's What If...?, newly streaming on Disney+, the events witnessed by the Watcher are just "as important" to the ever-expanding Multiverse, which Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) cracked wide open during the events of Loki.

"It's no coincidence that the show picks up right after Loki…The multiverse has erupted in every possible direction," What If executive producer Brad Winderbaum said during a virtual press event attended by ComicBook, adding the animated series "gives us a chance to explore that" with never-before-told stories that are "as important as any other and woven into that tapestry."

What If producers consulted with creatives from Loki and the upcoming feature films Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige hosted a "rules of the Multiverse" meeting spanning multiple Phase 4 projects.

"I would have many conversations about the Multiverse and how it functions and branch timelines, Nexus events," Winderbaum recently told ComicBook about the behind-the-scenes crossover, adding: "I think we [not only] established how these things would be connected, but also the rule book for all the stories that we tell in the Multiverse moving forward. I mean, it's thrilling, we're in the middle of it. I'll tell you that. We are in the middle of it now."

More Guardians of the Multiverse will be revealed in the remaining eight episodes of Marvel's What If...? Season 1, premiering Wednesdays on Disney+.