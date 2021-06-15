Elizabeth Olsen Returns As Scarlet Witch For Hyundai Commercial

✖

Elizabeth Olsen has stepped back into the role of Wanda Maximoff -- this time for part of a Disney+/Marvel-themed crossover ad campaign for Hyundai. The character, who last appeared in the Disney+ series WandaVision, debuted onscreen in Avengers: Age of Ultron and is set to appear in next years' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The ad is just the latest in a series of different TV-themed experiences that Wanda has had, of course, with the premise of WandaVision being that she and Vision (Paul Bettany) are moving through history's most notable TV comedy styles en route to discovering the truth.

In the new ad, it plays on that, for sure, starting with a black-and-white Wanda comparing the vehicle to the kind of car that would have been "new" in the WandaVision premiere. Then, the Hyundai Tucson brings a little color into the world.

You can see the ad below.

Uh... Wanda Maximoff is in a new ad for the Hyundai Tucson. Never tell me Season 2 is impossible. pic.twitter.com/vpr5iIwZgK — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 15, 2021

As the tweet above alludes to, Olsen has once again recently said that WandaVision was a one-off miniseries and not likely have a follow-up.

"It’s definitely a limited series," Olsen said ina recent interview. "I mean, I’m saying that. I don’t know. With Marvel, you can never say no. Do people die? You know?” So, it sounds like that’s about over, but we’ll all have the memories of being confused by the show in the early run.

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige had similar things about the end of WandaVision. The executive wasn’t quite as willing to slam the door.

"We are developing all of these shows the way we’re developing our movies," he told the outlet. "In other words, when we start with a movie, we hope there’s a part two; we hope there’s a part three. But we aren’t factoring that into part one. We are trying to make something that hooks people enough and that people enjoy enough and want to revisit enough, that they want to see the story continue. So that is the way we’re proceeding on television as well."

You can catch all the episodes of WandaVision on Disney+, keep an eye on Hyundai's Twitter account for more Marvel ads, and check out a new episode of Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend this week that features series villain Kathryn Hahn.