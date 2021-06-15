Anthony Mackie Reprises Captain America Role for Hyundai Commercial

✖

Though no more episodes of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are coming to Disney+, the stars of the two Marvel Studios series have appeared in brand new Hyundai commercials. Anthony Mackie's ad features him in his full Captain America costume from the final episode of the series, this time flipping over the hood of a Hyundai and throwing his shield against an unnamed goon (while delivering a solid quip to boot). You can find the full ad featuring Mackie's hero in the player below! Hours after the Mackie lead series came to an end it was revealed that fourth Captain America movie starring him in the title role.

Mackie recently addressed how long he thinks he'll be playing the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, telling Variety: "I definitely don't want to be a 55 year old Captain America, I've got a solid six to eight [years] in me." The character's big moment in the sixth episode of the series, where he speaks directly to world leaders in front of the public eye, was also the scene that helped define what his Captain America is all about for the actor.

"This is the moment where he becomes Captain America, so what's his Captain America going to stand for?" Mackie added. "Because he was a soldier, he was a caretaker of soldiers, a counselor, he's not the guy who's going to bust his way through problems."

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America in a new commercial for Hyundai #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/fuBTNvNtbj — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier News (@falconsoldierTV) June 15, 2021

"The humanitarian side of him was something that I feel is his superpower, his ability to have empathy and sympathy for those around him is your superpower. So that monologue was about him showing that if one of us is mistreated, we're all to blame. And that's the overall theme of the the new Captain America, not that not Black Cap, or Cap for the people, he's Captain America for all."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcom Spellman will co-write the script for the fourth Captain America movie along with Dalan Musson. News of a fourth film arrived not long after some reports indicating that Chris Evans' Steve Rogers would be returning in some capacity to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has since shot down those rumors during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.