Marvel's Wonder Man Rumored to Add Josh Gad

Marvel Studios is currently in production on their upcoming Wonder Man series, which will hit Disney+ sometime in the near future. Wonder Man will star Yayha Abdul-Mateen II as the titular character as well as bring back Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery. Set photos have given us our first look at Wonder Man, which shows off Kingsley's return. Not much is known about the series, but it is said to be a satire of Hollywood set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is being produced by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Wonder Man hasn't really announced its supporting cast, but now a new rumor has revealed a possible new cast member. According to The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider, he has heard that Josh Gad (Frozen) has joined the cast of Wonder Man.

Who is Marvel's Wonder Man?

Created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Don Heck in 1964's Avengers #9, Wonder Man was a villain-turned-hero with a variety of super powers, including iconic energy manipulation, teleportation, and strength. The character is possibly best known for being a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, which lead to him working as an actor and stuntman in Hollywood.

In the comics, Wonder Man also has a unique connection to both Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and The Vision, with him essentially being like a brother to the android. He also became a love interest of Wanda's following Vision's dismantling during the "Vision Quest" storyline (which, coincidentally, Marvel is also rumored to be developing a Disney+ series about).

Has Wonder Man appeared in the MCU?

Wonder Man was briefly poised to cameo in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, with writer-director James Gunn casting Nathan Fillion in the role. Fillion's Wonder Man was supposed to briefly appear in a series of in-universe movie posters during a sequence set on Earth, but it was ultimately cut from the film.

"I really do love the character of Simon Williams/Wonder Man in the comics – a sometimes douchey actor/superhero – and could see Nathan clearly in that role (not because he's a douchebag but because he's great at playing one)," Gunn shared on his Facebook page at the time. "But, of course, in a movie set 99.9% in space I didn't really have a place for him. So in a small flash to earth I decided to put a theater playing a 'Simon Williams Film Festival,' with six Simon Williams movie posters outside. Obviously, from the posters, he's had a run of B movies. Most of them in themselves are Easter eggs of some sort or another. Unfortunately, the small section of the scene where they appeared slowed down the movie and I had to cut the Easter eggs from the film (along with storefronts named after comic book luminaries Starlin, Mantlos, Annett and others)," he continued. "Equally a bummer was that a lot of people took photos of these posters on the day so suddenly every fan site was reporting that Nathan was playing Wonder Man in he movie. He was even the third-billed actor on IMDB!"

