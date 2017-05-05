Nathan Fillion Gets Transformed Into Wonder Man in Fan Art for Upcoming MCU Series

To say that Marvel Studios has been on a bit of a hot streak for the past 10+ years is a bit of an understatement. The studio has some of the highest grossing films of all time, and now they're getting ready to take over the streaming space. Over the past two years, they have already released eight series on the Disney+ streaming service, with most, if not all, getting nominated for Emmy awards. With this kind of resume, you'd assume that the studio would release some out-of-the box series focusing on an obscure character, and you'd be right. Marvel is currently developing a series that will focus on Wonder Man and its rumored to be a satire on Hollywood. No one is currently cast in the role, but Nathan Fillion almost made a cameo as the character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but it was ultimately removed. Now, MCU fans have been creating pieces of fan art that show the actor as Wonder Man.

An artist that goes by the handle of @SavageComics created a cool concept of Fillion as the next big Marvel Studios hero and he looks pretty decent. Fillion gets a classic Wonder Man costume made for live-action that features elements from the MCU. The fan art also gives us a look at how Wonder Man's powers could look in the series. You can check out the fan art below!

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. This may seem like it's pretty far away, but Marvel is known for teasing their upcoming films with post-credit scenes. But, it seems like they might be doing it differently this time around. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige reveals how the post-credits scenes could build towards the next two Avengers films.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively in theaters now!

