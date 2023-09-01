Marvel's X-Men '97 Now Scheduled for 2024
X-Men '97 is expected to be released sometime in early 2024.
Marvel Studios is getting ready to release many significant projects in The Multiverse Saga that will begin with Loki season 2 and Captain Marvel. It was revealed earlier today that Marvel Studios and Disney+ would be delaying a series like Echo, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, What If?… and now we know of another series that is getting an unexpected delay. According to The Hollywood Reporter, X-Men '97 was initially set to be released in the fall of 2023 and has been delayed until early 2024. The trade also notes that despite the delay, a second season remains in development.
X-Men '97 Will Be Love Letter to Original Series
During this year's San Diego Comic-Con, X-Men '97 producer Beau DeMayo revealed that the upcoming series will act as a love letter to the original series from the 1990's.
"We just put together kind of an internal thing for the [Marvel and Disney executives], actually giving them a taste of what the show is," DeMayo revealed. "And it's weird watching your heroes freak out to something you're doing. The size and scope of something like this and sending a love letter to what Larry and [X-Men: The Animated Series creators Eric and Julia Lewald] did is huge."
What is X-Men '97 About?
Marvel Studios and Disney+ describes the series as follows, "Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all."
Rogue, Gambit, Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Gray, Beast, Cable, Bishop, Forge, and Morph are coming back to X-Men '97 and will accompanied by Nightcrawler and Sunspot. X-Men '97 follows Magneto leading the X-Men in Professor Xavier's absence. Mister Sinister will serve as the main villain in the series. "Sinister is back in a big way," DeMayo revealed. "He is going to be holding the X-Men's fate in the fire and telling humanity...to face the future."
X-Men '97 is now set to be released sometime in early 2024. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on X-Men '97 as we learn it!
