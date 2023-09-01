Marvel's X-Men '97 Now Scheduled for 2024

Marvel Studios is getting ready to release many significant projects in The Multiverse Saga that will begin with Loki season 2 and Captain Marvel. It was revealed earlier today that Marvel Studios and Disney+ would be delaying a series like Echo, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, What If?… and now we know of another series that is getting an unexpected delay. According to The Hollywood Reporter, X-Men '97 was initially set to be released in the fall of 2023 and has been delayed until early 2024. The trade also notes that despite the delay, a second season remains in development.

X-Men '97 Will Be Love Letter to Original Series

During this year's San Diego Comic-Con, X-Men '97 producer Beau DeMayo revealed that the upcoming series will act as a love letter to the original series from the 1990's.

"We just put together kind of an internal thing for the [Marvel and Disney executives], actually giving them a taste of what the show is," DeMayo revealed. "And it's weird watching your heroes freak out to something you're doing. The size and scope of something like this and sending a love letter to what Larry and [X-Men: The Animated Series creators Eric and Julia Lewald] did is huge."

What is X-Men '97 About?

Marvel Studios and Disney+ describes the series as follows, "Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all."

Rogue, Gambit, Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Gray, Beast, Cable, Bishop, Forge, and Morph are coming back to X-Men '97 and will accompanied by Nightcrawler and Sunspot. X-Men '97 follows Magneto leading the X-Men in Professor Xavier's absence. Mister Sinister will serve as the main villain in the series. "Sinister is back in a big way," DeMayo revealed. "He is going to be holding the X-Men's fate in the fire and telling humanity...to face the future."

X-Men '97 is now set to be released sometime in early 2024.

