Comic-Con 2022: X-Men '97 Reveals New Team

Earlier today, Marvel Studios hosted their first animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con and they unveiled a lot of cool first looks at their upcoming projects. We got the chance to see the first trailer for I Am Groot, a first look at the upcoming Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and even a first look at the rebooted X-Men animated series. X-Men '97 will look very different this time around following the events of the original series. Magneto is leading the X-Men with the original team still attached, but there are some new recruits to the series. During the panel it was revealed that Cable, Bishop, Sunspot, Nightcrawler, Morph and Forge would all be joining the series in what looks like a new team.

The series is also set to bring back Mr. Sinister alongside Emma Frost, Sebastian Shaw and Calypso. X-Men '97 will premiere sometime in the fall of 2023, and a second season has already been green-lit. You can check out the first look at the new X-Men '97 team below!

Sunspot, Cable, Bishop and Nightcrawler are among the new additions in ‘X-MEN 97’ #SDCC pic.twitter.com/7udkq2V7sI — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 22, 2022

"This is the first X-Men title produced by Marvel Studios," says Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation at Marvel Studios told the This Week in Marvel podcast following the Disney+ Day announcement last year. "What an amazing first step to reintroduce audiences to the X-Men with a look at one of the most pinnacle eras of the X-Men comics, which was the '90s. That iconic style that has its roots in Chris Claremont, and is celebrated in Jim Lee, and then again in The Animated Series. Over the years, as we've met with so many filmmakers who have come in to pitch on various projects, the touchstone that we hear over and over again is X-Men: The Animated Series."

"As an animated show, the original X-Men was the forerunner to some amazing action series," adds Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, VP of Animation at Marvel Studios. "Everyone that is making X-Men '97, top-down, is a fan. On this project, instinctually, we knew exactly what this is. To bring this series forward and pick up that baton, and not just keep running at the same pace, but to really elevate. That's the responsibility."

Beau DeMayo will serve as the head writer and executive producer of X-Men '97. Jake Castorena had come aboard as supervising director and Charley Feldman is attached as the supervising producer. Original X-Men: The Animated Series producers and showrunners Eric and Julia Lewald and director Larry Houston are set to consulting on the new series.

X-Men '97 will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ in fall 2023.

