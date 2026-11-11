Marvel’s Best New Star Addresses MCU Future After THAT Disney+ Cliffhanger

After eight action-packed, plot twist-filled episodes, VisionQuest has officially come to an end, and the show’s finale left one major character’s MCU fate as a major question mark—but the star has just given a better indication of what could be in store. There were some truly shocking moments in the VisionQuest finale, from the appearance of Billy Maximoff, which, in fairness, many fans did see coming, to the internet-breaking reveal that Doctor Doom has brought Wanda Maximoff back to life. In all of the excitement over those two reveals and what they might mean for Avengers: Doomsday, it has perhaps been slightly overlooked that there was yet another significant character update at the end of VisionQuest, and this one reflects a major cliffhanger.

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Throughout the series, VisionQuest developed a fascinating, complex dynamic between Ultron and Jocasta, with a romance blooming between the two and Jocasta’s origins in relation to Jo Carrington increasingly being revealed. Ultimately, it seemed as though Jocasta was truly dead, but that was proven not to be the case in the show’s first post-credits scene. Instead, Jocasta was shown to be (literally) in Ultron’s hands, signaling that a return could be coming for this character. Now, Jocasta star T’Nia Miller has commented on that possibility specifically in an interview with ScreenRant, teasing what could be coming next for her character. Check out her exact comments below.

Could Jocasta Return in the MCU?

Jocasta quickly became a very popular character in VisionQuest, and Miller’s depiction was, of course, a key part of that. It therefore makes sense that MCU fans would love to see her return sometime in the future. About that possibility, Miller told ScreenRant, “Oh, I’m there with the rest of you. I’m in Ultron’s hands, so let’s see what happens.” Although Miller is therefore suggesting that she doesn’t know her character’s future in the franchise, she added, “I would like to see her starting to set about right what she started. I know in the comic book she works alongside the Avengers, and so I’d love to see some of that. That would be great. That’d be super cool, but yeah, I think I’d like to see what Jo Carrington started.”

For those hoping to see Jocasta sooner rather than later, though, there is still a bit of disappointing news. In the same interview, Miller gave a very clear “no” regarding whether she had filmed anything for Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. However, she did seem intrigued by the idea of a spinoff centered on Jocasta and Ultron. While no such project seems to actually be in the works, given how popular both characters proved to be in VisionQuest, that would be a great next step. As of this writing, though, there’s no indication that any such project is coming. Hopefully, we will nevertheless be seeing Jocasta and Ultron again, especially after that major cliffhanger.

Do you hope to see Jocasta return in the MCU? What would you want that return to look like? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.