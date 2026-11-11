VisionQuest Star Reveals the Close Call That Almost Ruined One of the Finale’s Biggest Surprises

This post contains spoilers for VisionQuest.

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The VisionQuest finale has finally arrived, and in addition to the massive and shocking reveal that Wanda Maximoff is alive once again, the show brought brothers Tommy and Billy back together again on screen; however, the latter surprise in particular was almost ruined quite a bit ago. There were long suspicions that Billy was going to appear in the show, specifically because audiences already knew that Billy was both alive and searching for Tommy because of Agatha All Along. Of course, that still wasn’t a guarantee, but with so much of the show being about Vision and Tommy finding each other and becoming a family again, this just felt all the more likely.

Finally, this was indeed confirmed in the final VisionQuest episode, when Tommy and Billy connected telepathically and then, eventually, came face to face with one another again. Even with there being so much anticipation for that reunion, the surprise was still thrilling, and it was nice that the secret was mostly kept under wraps. Yet, Tommy Maximoff actor Ruaridh Mollica has revealed that he and Billy actor Joe Locke almost spoiled things for fans. Check out his comments in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly down below.

A Family Meeting Almost Ruined This Major Surprise

MCU fans, especially WandaVision fans, have now been waiting years to finally see Tommy and Billy back together again, and it was genuinely delightful to get that reunion in VisionQuest. Yet, this surprise was nearly spoiled because Locke and Mollica met up ahead of the show’s release and, had Mollica’s casting been announced, this could have been the end of the line for this massive reveal. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Mollica explained, “We met for coffee beforehand to get to know each other as brothers now…There were some Agatha All Along fans at the cafe next to us, but obviously nothing of me was announced. So, they were getting pictures of Joe and I was like, ‘You have no idea that the other Maximoff brother is sitting here.’”

Mollica continued, saying of his and Locke’s roles in the play Clarkston at the same time,”We went into this play with this huge secret. We had a lot of time getting to know each other, so it made the transition into the play fairly easy, especially in the audition room. Everyone was sitting there going, ‘Do these guys know each other already?!’ ‘Cause [Locke] told me all of the notes that the director was giving the other actors who were auditioning for the role. So I came in and just did all the notes. It was like, ‘Something’s fishy here.’”

VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas also weighed in, sharing, “We didn’t do a chemistry read with [Mollica]. You just hope these two are gonna complement each other in different ways. They were so fun to work with and down to play.” Ultimately, everything worked out for the best, and this incredible twist was pulled off, but it was apparently a close call regarding this massive surprise that VisionQuest had in store.

When do you hope to see Tommy and Billy together again? Let us know in the comments down below.