VisionQuest Showrunner On The Finale’s Long-Awaited Reunion & The One Major Character Who’s Missing: “We Couldn’t Afford That”

This post contains spoilers for VisionQuest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

VisionQuest is officially over, but before its conclusion, it gave fans the one reunion they were really hoping for—but not everyone was there. VisionQuest seemed to be obviously building towards a major Maximoff family reunion. Already, Tommy and Vision had reunited and were trying to work out what their relationship to one another was and what the future would look like. Throughout that, both Billy and Wanda were haunting the narrative, although given Wanda’s death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it seemed much more likely that Billy would appear then Wanda would, especially considering that Agatha All Along ended with Billy and Agatha going out to search for Tommy.

However, the VisionQuest finale had a massive gift in store for fans. First, fairly early on in the finale, Billy appeared, and he and Tommy connected telepathically. Ultimately, though, Billy appeared physically, and he and Tommy saved Vision together. That seemed like the extent of the Maximoff reunions for the show, a shocking post-credits scene confirmed what audiences have waited literal years for: the return of Wanda Maximoff. In the very last scene of the show, audiences see Wanda pulling Mount Wundagore down upon herself, but then, Doom “awakens” her and says her power will be his. Obviously, that was incredibly exciting, but there was still one significant character who was notably absent, and in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas explained why that is. Check out his comments below.

Agatha Wasn’t in VisionQuest, But There’s a Reason

Agatha is a beloved MCU character and a key part of —with some even going as far as to say she should be considered part of that family—and it was therefore expected that she would have an appearance in VisionQuest. In fact, if Billy was to appear, that seemed even more likely, given that, as mentioned, she and Billy were last seen leaving to search for Tommy together (despite Agatha’s death earlier in the show). However, even with the thrilling appearances of Billy and Wanda, Agatha wasn’t in the show. Rather, there was just one scene in which Billy was clearly talking to Agatha, but audiences couldn’t see her. In a recent interview, Matalas explained why.

Matalas said, “We knew Billy was out there looking for Tommy. It was a question of when. We thought about seeing him in a dream sequence earlier, but then I felt like it robbed [us] from earning that moment of finally these two reuniting in the finale, which I think people are hoping for. I was lucky enough to direct those scenes. We’ll even have some deleted scenes of some back and forth…It felt like this family needed to be reunited by the end. It had to be at the right time, the most hard-hitting emotional moment…. [Billy’s] a kid who just learned he’s got witch powers, but he’s not amazing at it. He’s got Agatha as a guide, but is he gonna be able to get over to London from New Jersey in a few hours? You forget about that, so by the time he does come back, hopefully it’s chills.”

He continued, explaining that the show “couldn’t afford” Kathryn Hahn’s return as Agatha and, “That wasn’t ever really an option.” However, we do get that funny moment in which Billy is talking to Agatha, which not only made sense given that they share witch powers whereas Tommy doesn’t but also offered a true moment of humor. “I just thought that was funny,” Matalas said. “Tommy had watched Vision speaking to invisible people, and to me it seemed pretty clear that he would not be able to see Agatha. So the idea of Billy doing that felt like a great bit.”

It therefore makes sense that Agatha wasn’t shown in VisionQuest, as disappointing as some fans may have found that, and with all of these massive returns, it’s seeming more likely than ever that we will see Agatha again at some point.

What was your favorite moment or reveal from the VisionQuest finale? Let us know in the comments down below.