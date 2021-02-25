Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Reveals First Trailer, Release Date

✖

There is definitely no shortage of Marvel Comics-inspired content this year, with new movies or Disney+ exclusive TV shows debuting on (almost) a weekly basis for the remainder of 2021. Now, we can officially add Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. to that list, as Hulu has announced the release date for the adult animated series. All ten episodes of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. will make their debut on Friday, March 21st exclusively on Hulu. In addition, the streaming platform unveiled the first official teaser trailer for the series, which you can check out below.

In Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet!

The series stars Oswalt, Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly and Sam Richardson. It is created and written by executive producers Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt. Brett Crawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb also serve as executive producers.

"I cannot believe the Marvel toybox stuff they let us play with. We pitched some characters, some even in the X-Universe, we were like 'We don't know if they're gonna say yes to this,' and they were like 'Yeah, go ahead,'" Oswalt said during the show's virtual panel at New York Comic Con last year. "Again, I don't want to say who, but there were a couple Jordan and I were thinking 'Oh, I don't think they said yes to. Let's write this but have backup because they'll realize,' but no, we got them."

"We got lucky because our show is its own animated world," Blum added. "It's a satire of all the stuff that's come before it, like the comics and movies. We kind of took an attitude that was similar to Into the Spider-Verse or LEGO Batman, where it all counts and let's pull what we need for the stories and then carve out our own little section with AIM and MODOK and Marvel was great about giving us a lot of the toys."

"Like Patton was saying, we have A-listers, D-listers, and people you would have to dig deep in the Marvel Handbook to even find existed," Blum continued. "With all those characters, there's so much comedy built into them and using them in these big sci-fi stories that are kind of grounded in these very human relationship stories."

As mentioned above, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. is set to be released on Friday, March 21st, exclusively on Hulu.