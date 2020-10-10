MODOK Will Include A-Listers and "X-Universe" Characters

✖

In what was shaping up to just be another fall October Friday, Marvel and Hulu unveiled a surplus of MODOK content and suddenly, fans of the House of Ideas had content to pore over heading into the weekend. During the morning hours, the streamer unleashed the first-ever look at the stop-motion series, giving fans a tease of what's to come from the adult-oriented animated series. Then Friday night, MODOK producers Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum joined actors Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero, and Aimee Garcia on a virtual panel during ReedPOP's MetaVerse convention.

It's here the group not only released two hilarious clips from the show but more details eventually slipped out — much like the fact the series will include some "A-list" Marvel characters, some of which may or may not be members of the X-Men.

"I cannot believe the Marvel toybox stuff they let us play with. We pitched some characters, some even in the X-Universe, we were like 'We don't know if they're gonna say yes to this,' and they were like 'Yeah, go ahead,'" Oswalt said. "Again, I don't want to say who, but there were a couple Jordan and I were thinking 'Oh, I don't think they said yes to. Let's write this but have backup because they'll realize,' but no, we got them."

Blum added that we felt the team got lucky because one, MODOK is an animated property, and two, the show's content and tone afforded them more opportunities by separating themselves from the rest of the stuff in production from Marvel Studios and Marvel Television.

"We got lucky because our show is its own animated world. It's a satire of all the stuff that's come before it, like the comics and movies. We kind of took an attitude that was similar to Into the Spider-Verse or LEGO Batman, where it all counts and let's pull what we need for the stories and then carve out our own little section with AIM and MODOK and Marvel was great about giving us a lot of the toys," Blum added.

He concluded, "Like Patton was saying, we have A-listers, D-listers, and people you would have to dig deep in the Marvel Handbook to even find existed. With all those characters, there's so much comedy built into them and using them in these big sci-fi stories that are kind of grounded in these very human relationship stories."

MODOK has yet to set a release date.

