Whoops, We're Not Getting New Marvel Content Every Week This Year After All

Marvel fans got some exciting news today when the Spider-Man: No Way Home title was revealed as well as the release date for Disney+'s Loki. The series is expected to release in June and will star Tom Hiddleston as the version of Loki from the alternate 2012 timeline in Avengers: Endgame. While the June release is just around the corner, it does mean there will be a mini-break between it and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Originally, it was thought that there would be new Marvel Cinematic Universe content every week, but we won't be quite that lucky.

WandaVision ends on Disney+ on March 5th and will soon be followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiering on March 19th. The show is set to star Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier. The series is also expected to feature Captain America: Civil War's Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) as well as new characters Flag Smasher (Erin Kellyman) and U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell). The series will have six episodes and end on April 23rd. That means Black Widow will release before Loki as long as Marvel Studios sticks to their current May 7th release date.

The rest of Marvel's 2021's line-up includes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is coming to theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th. As long as the pandemic doesn't cause more delays, we are still looking at a very packed year for Marvel content.

Recently, Mackie was on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and was asked if The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's episodes feel more episodic or like a movie, and Mackie said it's "a great mixture of both."

"This phase is very different than the first phase. There are a lot of interesting characters that they're bringing to life and a lot of different things that will be happening that people won't expect," Mackie told ET Canada ahead of his new Netflix movie Outside the Wire. "I'm excited to see the audience's reactions to everything."

Loki premieres on Disney+ on June 11th.