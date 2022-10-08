Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere

More Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is in store for Disney. The second season of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has been ordered by Disney Branded Television. What makes the Season 2 renewal noteworthy is that the first season of the highly-anticipated animated series doesn't premiere until February 10th on Disney Channel and shortly thereafter on Disney+. News of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 2 came during its panel at New York Comic Con, with the added bonus of the reveal of the show's main title sequence, featuring the theme song written and produced by three-time Grammy Award winner Raphael Saadiq, who serves as the Executive Music Producer on the series.

Diamond White, who voices Lunella Lafayette, aka Moon Girl, performs Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur's theme song, "Moon Girl Magic." The soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will release on February 10th, the same day as the show's debut. Songs from the first season can be found on it, and next summer fans can look forward to new toys, apparel, and more based on Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

The colorful title sequence shows all facets of Lunella's life, from her family, best friend Casey, school, and hanging with Devil Dinosaur while they watch TV. Of course, there's also the duo's superhero adventures, with Lunella using her genius intellect to create new inventions to fight crime.

Based on Marvel's hit comic books, the series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, whom she accidentally brings through time into present-day New York City. Equipped with Devil's fierce loyalty and brawn, the loving support of her family and best friend Casey, Lunella sets out to make a difference and protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger.

Joining Diamond White in the Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur cast are Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur; Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, who is described as a curious and mischievous trickster.

The Season 1 guest cast includes Gideon Adlon, Pamela Adlon, Anna Akana, Ian Alexander, Alison Brie, May Calamawy, Andy Cohen, Wilson Cruz, Daveed Diggs, Asia Kate Dillon, Luis Guzmán, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton, June Diane Raphael, Paul Scheer, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Cobie Smulders, Wesley Snipes and Tajinae Turner. Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Michael Cimino, Indya Moore and Craig Robinson.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC's black-ish and mixed-ish, Freeform's grown-ish) and Steve Loter (Disney's Kim Possible). For Season 2, Rodney Clouden (Futurama) and Pilar Flynn (Elena of Avalor) are co-executive producers; Kate Kondell (The Pirate Fairy) is co-executive producer and story editor; Halima Lucas (East of La Brea) is co-producer and story editor; Ben Juwono (Big Hero 6 The Series) is co-producer and supervising director; Chris Whittier (Big Hero 6 The Series) and Jose Lopez (Transformers Prime) are art directors; Rafael Chaidez (Kung Fu Panda) is a producer.