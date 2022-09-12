Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Debuts New Trailer

A new trailer for Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has arrived. The new animated series comes from Disney Branded Television, and stars Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette and Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, with Laurence Fishburne executive producing and voicing The Beyonder. Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur's teaser trailer is filled with energy and "Moon Girl Magic," with Lunella pulling double-duty as a hero protecting New York's Lower East Side, while also juggling her civilian duties as a 13-year-old super genius who has a 10-ton T-Rex dinosaur as a sidekick.

Viewers are quickly introduced to Moon Girl's family and friends, before supervillains start destroying the city. When someone recommends calling the Avengers, her family questions if Earth's Mightiest Heroes even patrol below 14th Street. We also see the moment Devil Dinosaur is teleported into Moon Girl's lab to form one formidable team.

The guest and recurring voice cast for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con. The guest cast includes Alison Brie (GLOW), Andy Cohen (Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen), Daveed Diggs (Broadway's Hamilton), Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Jennifer Hudson (Respect), Cliff "Method Man" Smith (Power Book II: Ghost), Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother) and Wesley Snipes (Blade trilogy). Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts), Michael Cimino (Love, Victor), Indya Moore (Pose), and Craig Robinson (The Office).

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has also tapped Raphael Saadiq as the Executive Music Producer for the series. Saadiq is a world-renowned musician, and he co-wrote original music for The United States vs. Billie Holiday and has helped produce hits for a number of artists.

"I am overjoyed to share a little Black Girl Magic with the debut of Lunella Lafayette, her family, Devil Dinosaur, Casey and The Beyonder," Fishburne said in a statement to EW. "We at Cinema Gypsy Productions and Disney Television Animation hope that Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will be a family favorite and an inspiration to the younger generations."

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the 13-year-old supergenius Lunella and her T-Rex Devil Dinosaur, who is brought to present-day New York City via a time vortex. Together, they defend New York City's Lower East Side. Additional cast members include Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend Casey; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's father James Jr; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mother Adria; Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother Mimi; and Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather Pops.

What do you think of the teaser trailer for Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! The series debuts February 10th on Disney Channel and shortly after on Disney+.