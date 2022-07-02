Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Taps Raphael Siddiq as Executive Music Producer

Raphael Saadiq has joined Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur as the Executive Music Producer for the series. Essence Fest is going on right now and the celebration of soul, jazz, and R&B has also provided a ton of information about the Disney series. New York plays a big role in the story, so the musical styles of the boroughs will be incorporated. Of course, Saadiq is a world-renowned musician. He co-wrote original music for The United States vs. Billie Holiday and has helped produce hits for a number of artists. 90s R&B fans will be happy to hear of his involvement after his success with Tony! Toni! Tone! back in that decade. Disney Channel really is taking a fresh approach with Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

"I am overjoyed to share a little Black Girl Magic with the debut of Lunella Lafayette, her family, Devil Dinosaur, Casey and The Beyonder," Fishburne wrote to EW this week. "We at Cinema Gypsy Productions and Disney Television Animation hope that Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will be a family favorite and an inspiration to the younger generations."

"As an avid comic book fan, I am thrilled to be involved with 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,'" Fishburne previously said in a statement back during the show's announcement. "Disney Channel is the perfect platform to explore this pint-sized female African American superhero and I can't wait for their audience to enjoy the lighthearted adventures of Lunella and Devil Dinosaur."

"Lunella doesn't know she is the smartest person on the planet, but audiences will soon know how very cool Moon Girl is," Cort Lane, senior vice president, Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment explained. "Her adventures with giant buddy, Devil Dinosaur, are filled with so much wonder and joy, and this historic partnership with Disney Television Animation and Cinema Gypsy Productions proved the right formula to bring them to television."

Here's Disney's description of the show: "Based on Marvel's hit comic books, "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger."

