Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends Reveals Season 4 Premiere and Jeff the Shark’s Debut (Exclusive)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends is back with a new season of adventures with Spider-Man, Spin, and Ghost Spider, but they will also be inviting some new friends in on the fun, and we’ve got your exclusive first look and details on the much-anticipated season 4. Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends will be picking up where the hit Dino-Webs season left off in season 3 and will dive into a new Water-Webs story arc for season 4 when it premieres on Monday, June 16th, on Disney Channel and Disney Jr. The new season will welcome Captain America to the show as well, but being that it’s a water-themed season, it’s only appropriate to also invite everyone’s favorite land shark Jeff, and you can check him out in the new poster below. You can also get your first look at the new season with our “Webs Ahoy” clip in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the clip above, the Water-Webs season will lean into Pirate adventures on the high seas, and that includes the Spidey Crew’s amazing new Pirate Ship. The ship features a web cannon and a high lookout to keep track of what’s happening on the water, and the Spidey crew needs all of those advantages to chase down Green Goblin in his Goblin Ship, which admittedly looks pretty cool as well.

As they sing Web Ahoy (another song to add to the show’s growing list of catchy tunes), they catch up to Gobby and return all of the stolen items he took from passing ships, but the fun doesn’t stop there. As we mentioned previously, being on the water means you can pull in other great water-based characters, and few of those are more beloved these days than Jeff the Shark.

The adorable comics character has become even more popular thanks to his healing powers in Marvel Rivals, and now he will be popping up in several episodes throughout the season. He will also be getting a brand new song titled fittingly “It’s Jeff”, and both of the new songs were written by series’ songwriter and composer, Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy).

Captain America will make his first appearance in the series in the short “Captain America Lends a Hand”, and then he will join the show’s lineup of recurring characters throughout season 4, joining characters like Iron Man, Black Panther, Ms. Marvel, Reptil, Squirrel Girl, Hulk, and more. Many of the show’s great villains will also return, but we’re also excited to see what other new villains make their way into the show this time around.

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends continues to entertain fans with some of Marvel’s most beloved characters, and the show is the No. 2 streaming series for kids and boys 2 to 5. So far, it has 2.3 billion views across Disney Jr. and Marvel HQ YouTube channels, and it has been streamed for 896 million hours and counting on Disney+. Seasons 1 through 3 are available to stream on Disney+. The series regular voice cast for season four features Alkaio Thiele as Peter Parker, Audrey Bennett as Gwen Stacy, and Carter Young as Miles Morales, while returning guest cast includes John Stamos as Tony Stark, Bindi Irwin as Isla Coralton, and Kylie Cantrall as White Tiger.

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends will premiere on Monday, June 16 on Disney Jr. (8:00 a.m. PDT) and later that day on Disney Channel and Disney Jr. on Demand, with six episodes available the following day, Tuesday, June 17, on Disney+.

Are you excited for the new season? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!