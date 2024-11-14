Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Join Spidey and His Amazing Friends in New Clip (Exclusive)

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends has welcomed a variety of fan favorite characters to the show already, including Iron Man, Black Panther, Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl, Reptil, and more, but now it’s bringing in one of the most delightful Marvel duos in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, and we’ve got your exclusive first look! Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will be voiced by series stars Diamond White and Fred Tatasciore once more, and you can watch Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’s first meeting with Spider-Man and Spin in the above clip. Not only that, but series Executive Producer Harrison Wilcox spoke to ComicBook all about the episode as well as the new dino powered season and what the future may hold.

The lovable Marvel duo will make their series debut in the new episode premiering Friday, November 15th titled Moon Girl and the Dino Dilemma, which will premiere on Disney Channel and Disney Jr. As you can see in the video above, there’s some miscommunication between the heroes at first, but they quickly sort things out and make proper introductions.

After that, it’s time to focus on the actual villain, as Green Goblin has been causing issues all around the city in his fancy new dino-mech, and it will be up to the combined genius of this new team to take him down and stop Goblin’s powerful new creation.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’s Big Debut

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are the perfect additions to season 3’s Dino-Webs focus, and after bringing Reptil into the fold, Wilcox was excited to have the chance to bring in Lunella and Devil Dinosaur as well.

“Every year we just want to find something fun and new for our audiences to enjoy, and we knew because a lot of people work on the show have kids that preschoolers love dinosaurs,” Wilcox said. “And we had Reptil kicking around on the show for season two. For those who don’t know, Reptil is a character who has the ability to transform into different dinosaurs, and we just thought it would be a very Marvel thing for him to be able to share that power with some of the heroes this season. And also it would be equally fun to see what would happen if that power got into the hands of some of our villains.”

This is also the first time in the show that we’ve seen that classic marvel team-up introduction that is a hallmark of so many great team-ups from the comics. “I think the other thing that’s kind of fun about this story that we haven’t really done a lot on Spidey and His Amazing Friends is this is the first time on the show we’ve done two heroes meeting each other for the first time,” Wilcox said.

“So there’s a little bit of that classic Marvel mistaken identity where Spidey’s responding to a problem about a dinosaur which Goblin has caused. But when he shows up on the scene, he sees Devil Dinosaur and assumes, like anyone would, oh, if there’s a dinosaur problem and there’s a giant red T-Rex in front of me, that must be the problem,” Wilcox said. “So Spidey and Moon Girl have to work out the misunderstanding and then team up together. And I think that’s a unique thing that we haven’t done yet on the show, and I think there’s a good lesson there for kids.”

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur quickly became a fan favorite thanks to its charming cast of characters, mix of humor and action, and that stunning art style, which Wilcox is very familiar with, and now Spidey and Spin get to witness that firsthand. “That’s the Marvel universe that that fans have loved for generations. I knew a lot about the Moon Girl project from being the exec for Marvel on it, and I just thought, hey, we’re doing a season about Dinosaurs,” Wilcox said. “How great would it be? How do we not include Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur and introduce that character to a slightly younger audience?”

A Welcome Return

Having White and Tatasciore return to bring those characters to life was also important, and you instantly feel at home when their characters start to speak. “I think there’s something to be said for what you hear too. When it’s the same actor voicing the role across projects. You hear diamond doing Lunella and you instantly recognize it and it’s like it reminds you of, it’s like the voice of a friend. If you watched Moon Girl now you’re hearing it on these other projects as well. So I think it’s, I think the magic comes from the combination of the visual, but also hearing those voices by those same actors. We’ve had a lot of success with that on other projects. Some of our Avengers actors on projects have been voicing those roles for over 15, 20 years at this point,” Wilcox said.

As for what the rest of the season has in store, Wilcox said, “Well, we have a lot more characters to get to that have dino powers this season, so I think people are going to be pleasantly surprised by some of the other tricks we have up our sleeve.”

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends debuts its Moon Girl and the Dino Dilemma episode on Friday November 15th on both Disney Channel and Disney Jr.

Are you excited for the big team-up? You can talk all things Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb and on Bluesky @knightofoa!