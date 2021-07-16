Mattel Reveals Masters of the Universe Masterverse Revelation, Mega Collabs, and Hot Wheels Exclusives

With Masters of the Universe: Revelation hitting Netflix soon, there's more hype around the franchise than ever, and Mattel has a trio of new Comic-Con exclusive releases that fans of the franchise are going to love. To celebrate Comic-Con@Home Mattel has revealed new MOTU Hot Wheels, MEGA Collabs, and Masterverse releases, providing something for just about every fan. Things kick off with the Mastervese Revelation Scare Glow figure, which will come with all the articulation you expect and glow in the dark head and skeleton, as well as special LED packaging, and you can get an up-close look starting on the next slide.

Next, we have the MEGA Collabs Battle Labbit, a new vinyl figure team-up between MEGA, MOTU, and Frank Kozik, which has you building Battle Labbit and comes with some sweet packaging. Finally, we have Hot Wheels joining in on the fun with the Wind Raider vs Land Shark pack. It features He-Man in the Wind Raider and Skeletor in the Land Shark as well as vintage-themed packaging. You can check out all of the images starting on the next slide, and you can find the official descriptions below.

Masters of the Universe® Masterverse Revelation Scare Glow® Action Figure

Masters of the Universe™ Masterverse™ is an exciting new line of MOTU® action figures, and its first wave celebrates the release of a thrilling Netflix animated series Masters of the Universe™: Revelation™! This collector’s edition of Scare Glow®, the skeletal ghost warrior whose loyalties are to the evil Skeletor®, is highly detailed and features glow-in-dark skeleton and head. Highly articulated, this action figure has 30 working joints for battle scenes and power posing. Figure comes with posable cape and scythe of doom, plus extra hands. Special LED packaging includes purple and white lights that brilliantly display the glow-in-the-dark effect! A must have for collectors and fans who treasure the MOTU® legacy and also appreciate the expertly crafted updates of the Masterverse line. By the power of Grayskull™! Each sold separately, subject to availability. Colors and decorations may vary. SRP: $35

MEGA Collabs.™ Masters of the Universe™ Battle Labbit™

The Labbit has seen countless iterations over the years – that’s what happens when an iconic vinyl figure takes the pop art scene by storm – but this might just be the most powerful Labbit in the universe. But this time, we’ve really caught lightning in a bottle (think about it!). Collaborating with both Masters of the Universe and Frank Kozik himself, MEGA is mighty proud to unleash this buildable Battle Labbit. Complete with all of the Labbit’s signature features, this iteration provides a fresh dose of MOTU, paying tribute to Battle Cat as it will appear in the upcoming Masters of the Universe: Revelation animated reboot. Build it, bask in its beauty, just don’t actually battle with it. Why? Because this is more than a toy. This is art. SRP: $50

Hot Wheels Comic Con Masters Of The Universe Wind Raider® vs Land Shark

Beginning back in the 1980s, fans couldn’t get enough of He-Man® and his ability to defend Eternia® from Skeletor™ and the forces of evil. Now, in the spirit of that epic rivalry, Hot Wheels® has created a highly-detailed Wind Raider, the powerful Eternian jet, and Land Shark, a shark-like tank that terrorizes Eternia®. The Wind Raider sports the original signature olive-green hull, dark yellow wings, and skull deco and comes with He-Man® mini figure to ride the Wind Raider to victory. A fuchsia shark grazes the front of the Land Shark and features a Skeletor™ action figure at the helm with the mounted weapons on the back. MOTU® fans will want to collect this replica of the powerful jet-propelled military craft that transports He-Man® across the skies and just above the water of the Harmony Sea. Comes in artistic vintage-inspired window box packaging with insert that Masters of the Universe® aficionados will display with pride. Colors and decorations may vary. SRP: $35

All of Mattel's new Masters of the Universe releases will be available on Mattel Creations on July 22nd at 9 AM PST.

What do you think of the releases? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Masters of the Universe with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!