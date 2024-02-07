Max Sets The Girls on The Bus Premiere Date

The Girls on the Bus just got a major update. On Tuesday, Max announced that the series, which stars Supergirl alum Melissa Benoist, will premiere on the streaming platform with two episodes on Thursday, March 14th. It will then be followed by one new episode weekly through May 9th. The series is inspired by a chapter of Amy Chozick's 2018 book, Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling, which covered the author's time covering Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

The Girls on the Bus follows four female journalists who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates while finding friendship, love, and scandal along the way. Benoist stars as Sadie McCarthy, described as "a journalist who romanticizes the original Boys on the Bus and who scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of record. Sadie hits the trail and eventually bonds with three female competitors. Despite the differences, these women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House."

The Girls on the Bus had a long road to air. The series was first in development at Netflix in 2019 but was moved to The CW in 2021. Then, in February 2022, the series moved to HBO Max where it was given a series order and production ultimately began in October 2022.

Who Else Stars in The Girls on the Bus?

In addition to Benoist, The Girls on the Bus stars Carla Gugino as Grace, Natasha Benham as Lola, Christina Elmore as Kimberlyn, Scott Foley, Tala Ashe, Mark Consuelos, Brandon Scott, and Griffin Dunne. The series is written and executive produced by Julie Plec and Amy Chozick. Rina Mimoun serves as executive producer and showrunner. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter executive produce via Berlanti Productions. Benoist also serves as a producer. Jesse Peretz directed the pilot.

Max Recently Cancelled A Fan-Favorite Series

Max also recently made some cancellation announcements, including that The Flight Attendant has been cancelled after two seasons. The series, which is based on Chris Bohjalian's book of the same name, starred and was executive produced by Kaley Cuoco.

"What started out as an attention-grabbing book cover quickly evolved into an extraordinary flight of a lifetime," Cuoco said in a statement. "I always envisioned TFA as a limited series and thanks to an incredible creative team, we were able to deliver two thrilling seasons. Personally, playing Cassie has been a dream come true and I am so grateful for everyone who played a part in bringing this extremely original series to life."

"The Flight Attendant was a true passion project and the reception from viewers and critics alike was pretty stunning," series creator Steve Yockey echoed. "Our unorthodox spectacle of a show really found people. As we all move on to new projects, those two seasons of television and the incredible team of professionals behind them will always stay at the top of my list."