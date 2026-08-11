Apple TV’s Sci-fi Masterpiece Officially Wraps Filming on Final Episode After Seven Years

When Apple TV first premiered as a new streaming service back in 2019, it arrived with a fresh slate of original programming that it needed to even make a dent in the crowded space. Featuring dramas like The Morning Show, the period comedy Dickinson, and kids’ shows like the Ghostwriter reboot, it was a diverse offering. The same descriptor could still be used on Apple TV’s library, but the streaming service has also found its niche in a lot of ways by honing in on the science fiction genre specifically, making it a cornerstone. Apple TV made a splash with the genre when it debuted in 2019, and now, seven years later, its original sci-fi masterpiece, For All Mankind, is over.

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There’s one question at the heart of For All Mankind that has propelled the narrative of the entire show for five seasons up to this point: What if Russia beat America to the moon? The answer is one that has explored the space race in depth across decades, with a cast that has grown with the show (though many have had to wear old-age makeup to do so). Earlier this year, Apple TV confirmed that For All Mankind had been renewed for a sixth and final season. Now, one of the stars of the series has confirmed that filming has officially wrapped.

For All Mankind Wraps Filming on Final Season

In a post on Instagram, For All Mankind actress Coral Peña officially confirmed the end of filming on the last batch of episodes. Posting a photo of her chair back on the set of the series, Peña captioned the image with, “Seven years later… series wrap on For All Mankind 🩻.” Several of her co-stars, some of whom haven’t been on the series in a few years, were quick to pay tribute to the end of the show and Peña’s time with her character, Aleida Rosales, whom she has played since Season 2.

“You left your mark in every second of every scene you showed up with your whole heart,” Shantel VanSanten, who played Karen Baldwin in the first three seasons, wrote. “Lucky I got to be a part of a couple with you ❤️.” Costa Ronin, who played Leonid Polivanov in the most recent season and shared a lot of scenes with Peña, offered similar affection, writing: “Congratulations, my friend!! You have been the anchor of this show from the very beginning, and it has been a privilege and a pleasure to work with you.” Finally, Kelly Baldwin actress Cynthy Wu, had a simple message, adding: “Love you and Aleida forever ♾️”

With production ending on For All Mankind’s final season, that hopefully means the series is fully on track for the return of its last episodes in the early part of 2027. Fans of the series have always loved that the series has routinely jumped ahead into new decades with each new season, and the ending of Season 5 confirmed that this next batch of episodes will officially catch up to our current decade, with the story at least starting in 2020.

Coral Peña’s time as Aleida Rosales in For All Mankind, and her return for Season 6, means she’s one of the longest-running cast members of the series. Though the character was played by a different actress in Season 1 (as Aleida was a young girl), Peña has the most episodic appearances of any cast member, even Joel Kinnaman.

A lingering question, though, with news of For All Mankind‘s final season finally wrapping up, is the status of the spinoff series. Apple TV debuted the Soviet-set Star City this summer, but has yet to confirm if the show will be back for more episodes, which is shocking considering the story ended on a cliffhanger. At least For All Mankind fans know that an ending is coming for the flagship series.