DCU Star In Talks for Major Harry Potter Role, Taking Over For an Oscar Winner

Later this year, audiences will return to the Wizarding World when the first season of HBO’s Harry Potter TV series premieres. The hit film series that ran from 2001-2011 remains a pop culture touchstone, so many are curious to see how the show will stand apart and carve out its own identity (especially since much of the iconography seems lifted straight from the movies). In particular, the Harry Potter cast has an unenviable challenge. The ensemble was one of the greatest strengths of the movies, with everyone from the young newcomers to the veteran performers bringing their characters to life brilliantly. Understanding the magnitude of this project, HBO has recruited several talented actors for the Harry Potter TV show, and another one has seemingly come on board.

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According to a post on industry insider Daniel Ritchman’s Patreon, Nicholas Hoult, who’s currently playing Lex Luthor in the DC Universe, is in talks for a key role in Harry Potter. The report stopped short of revealing which character Hoult is being eyed for, but fans have no shortage of theories. Many believe Hoult could be portraying Voldemort, while others have tossed out suggestions like Sirius Black, Remus Lupin, or Professor Quirrell. UPDATE: Since publication, Variety has confirmed that Hoult is in talks for the role of Gilderoy Lockhart, taking over the role of the character played in the films by Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh.

Which Harry Potter Character Could Nicholas Hoult Be Playing?

Image courtesy of DC Studios

Assuming this is true and Hoult is indeed up for a role in Harry Potter, this would be a very interesting development. The actor, of course, is keeping himself busy with the DCU, making his debut as Lex Luthor in last year’s Superman, made a cameo in Peacemaker Season 2, and is returning in next summer’s Man of Tomorrow (which director James Gunn has teased is more of a Lex Luthor movie). Nothing has been announced for the DCU beyond that, but odds are plans call for Luthor to stick around. Hoult’s performance as Superman’s arch nemesis was well-received, and fans are excited to see more of his take on the character. Since the DCU is a shared universe, Hoult could conceivably pop up in any future project, as Peacemaker Season 2 illustrated.

Actors have appeared in multiple high-profile franchises before; Hoult himself played Hank McCoy/Beast in a handful of Fox’s X-Men films before he jumped to the DCU. What would be unusual about this is Hoult tying himself to two big franchise roles simultaneously. The Harry Potter series is expected to be a considerable time commitment for everyone involved; the goal is for each season to adapt one of the novels, which were quite lengthy as the series went on. Based on set photos, HBO is also making some changes, adding in scenes that didn’t take place in the books or movies. There’s no telling how long production will take on an individual season, and if Hoult is playing a key character, he could become a recurring player on the show for multiple seasons. Many characters appeared in multiple books.

Both the DCU and Harry Potter are Warner Bros. properties, so all parties involved would probably be able to put their heads together and figure out a way Hoult could appear in both. That’ll be a necessity of Hoult portrays someone who has a multi-season arc, like Voldemort or Sirius Black. Those characters are on opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of personality, but Hoult would be a strong fit for both. He’s shown he can play heartfelt, kind, and endearing people before, and Lex Luthor allowed him to delightfully chew scenery as a villain. He could be an imposing presence as the show’s main antagonist. Voldemort doesn’t return in full until Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (which would be Season 4), but perhaps HBO is casting Voldemort now for new additions or for the Professor Quirrell twist at the end of Sorcerer’s Stone.

If Hoult is to continue playing Lex Luthor for years to come, it might be logistically easier if he was only onboard for one season, shooting his scenes in between DCU projects. There are plenty of Harry Potter characters that could fit that bill as well. Professor Quirrell is already being played by Luke Thallon in Harry Potter Season 1, but Hogwarts has a long line of Defense Against the Dark Arts teachers. Perhaps HBO is eyeing Hoult to be Gilderoy Lockhart in Season 2, where he’d be able to flex his comedic chops a bit. The tease that Hoult could play an important character would seemingly indicate he’d be around for multiple seasons, but there’s no way of knowing for sure until an official announcement.