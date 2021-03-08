Mayans M.C. Season 3 First Look Trailer Released

After an unusually long hiatus — thanks to the ongoing pandemic — the FX hit series Mayans M.C. is finally making its way back to TV. Originally slated to debut in 2020, Mayans M.C. is set to return for Season 3 on March 16th. There's a lot going on in the world of the Mayans club, and the initial trailer released by FX only offered a little bit of insight into Season 3, but the latest footage from the series takes fans much deeper into the story.

On Monday, FX released a "first look" trailer for Season 3, which includes a lot of behind-the-scenes footage as well as clips from the new episodes. The trailer shows the stars and creators of Mayans M.C. explaining what's happening in this new installment, and teasing all of the complicated storylines ahead. You can check it out in the video above!

The third season of Mayans M.C. takes place a few months after the end of Season 2, so some time has passed in the world of the show. EZ is a fully-patched member of the M.C., and he is helping the rest of the club deal with the fallout of the Vatos Malditos massacre.

"Season 3 picks up just a few months after the slaughter of the Vatos Malditos," showrunner Elgin James told EW. "EZ, now fully patched, struggles to find his footing within the club's hierarchy and, haunted by his murder of Dita, finds himself torn between darkness and the gravitational pull of his new love interest. Angel, gutted after having Adelita [Carla Baratta] and his child ripped away from him, loses himself in sex, booze, and violence, until a shot at redemption lands on his doorstep."

The other big reveal from the Season 2 finale showed that one of the men who was killed in the party raid was a member of the Sons of Anarchy, so there could be even more major SOA surprises on the way in Season 3. Montez, a member of the Redwood Original chapter of the Sons of Anarchy club, is actually seen being held captive in the new trailer.

Are you looking forward to the third season of Mayans M.C.? Let us know in the comments!