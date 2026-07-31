Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock, and More in August 2026

August is finally here. For many, that means it’s back-to-school season or, if nothing else, the last few days of summer. It also means that we’re starting to wind down summer blockbuster season at the movies — though don’t tell that to Spider-Man: Brand New Day that just hit theaters this week. This makes it an excellent time to start looking to streaming for new offerings in both the movie and television series categories to watch and, fortunately, the paid streamers have you covered. Across streamers such as Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, and more there is an impressive catalog of movies and shows arriving over the course of the month all promising a little something for everyone.

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Of course, keeping up with all the entertainment can be daunting so, to make things just a little bit easier, we’ve put together a master list of everything coming to major paid streaming services, organized by date of addition. Consider this your one stop shop to help you plan your next binge, a nice movie in, or just as a reference for when you’re looking for something new to stream. Some of the bigger highlights? DC’s latest series, Lanterns, hits HBO Max this month while if sci-fi and horror are your thing, there is a lot of it all across the various streaming services, with a special note that The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach Frankenshteyn, the director’s cut of the 2008 movie, hits Hulu in August as well. Read on to check out the full list of what’s coming and get ready to stream!

August 1st

Netflix

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

About Last Night…

Anaconda

Annie

Are We Done Yet?

Bride of Chucky

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Clueless

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Daddy Day Camp

Daddy Day Care

Elysium

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Field of Dreams

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Holmes & Watson

Marie Antoinette

Mile 22

Minions

National Security

Nightcrawler

Party Girl

Seed of Chucky

Selma

Something’s Gotta Give

Speed

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Tears of the Sun

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

Zero Dark Thirty

HBO Max

Amy

Barbarian

Bells Are Ringing

Billy Budd

Blockers

Epic

Flipper’s New Adventure

Great White Highway (Discovery)

Hall Pass

Hall Pass: Enlarged Edition

Happy Feet Two

It Comes At Night

Macao

Miss Sloane

Mojave

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

Orphan

Practical Magic

Put A Ring On It: Cheat Hab (OWN)

Quo Vadis

Road House (1989)

Sicario

Smart Money

Stand by Me

Strike Up the Band

Taxi!

The Band Wagon

The Crimson Pirate

The Fighting 69th

The Kennel Murder Case

The Rain People

The Sea Chase

The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm

The Wrong Man

The Yearling

Thresher Shark: Stun to Kill (Discovery)

Tusk

Who’s That Knocking at My Door?

You Can’t Get Away with Murder

Peacock

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Almost Famous

The Angry Birds Movie*

Armageddon

Battleship

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever*

The Big Short

The Boy Next Door

Bring It On

The Cable Guy*

Clash of the Titans

Clueless

Couple Retreat

Dear Evan Hansen*

Escape Room

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

Exodus: Gods and Kings

F9: The Fast Saga*

The Faculty

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Field of Dreams

Fifty Shades of Grey

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Flashdance

Flushed Away

Fool’s Paradise*

Footloose

Friday Night Lights

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo

Good Boys

Good Will Hunting

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Grown Ups*

Grown Ups 2*

The Help

Insidious*

Insidious: Chapter 2*

Insidious: Chapter 3*

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Keanu

Kindergarten Cop

Knock Knock

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

Lemony Snicket’s a Series of Unfortunate Events

Let’s Be Cops

The Lincoln Lawyer*

Little Miss Sunshine

Major Payne

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Mean Girls

Mean Girls 2

Megamind

Mud*

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Neighbors

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Old*

Old School

One Hour Photo

Peeples

Pineapple Express*

Predator

The Predator

Pretty in Pink

Robin Hood

Save the Last Dance

The School of Rock

Seabiscuit

The Secret Life of Pets

The Secret Life of Pets 2

She’s All That

Sideways

Source Code

Troy

Twins

Uncle Buck

Wrath of the Titans

Hulu

2012 (2009)

2012 En Espanol (2009)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Complete Season 7

Amor es Amor (2026)

The Blackening (2023)

Blood Runs Cold: Complete Season 1

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

Casino (1995)

Cboys: Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003)

Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005)

Collins Key: Ultimate Challenges: Complete Season 1

The Commuter (2018)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Extra Emily: Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

Father of the Bride Part II (1995)

Halloweentown (1998)

Halloweentown 2: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001)

High School Musical (2006)

Jacksepticeye: Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kids Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 7-8

Life (2017)

Life En Espanol (2017)

The Lizzie Mcguire Movie (2003)

Lollapalooza: Livestream

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black 3 (2012)

Men in Black 3 En Espanol (2012)

Men in Black En Espanol (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Men in Black II En Espanol (2002)

Private Eyes: Complete Seasons 1-6

Seven Pounds (2008)

Seven Pounds En Espanol (2008)

She’s the Man (2006)

Short Circuit (1986)

Short Circuit En Espanol (1986)

Smashed (2012)

Smashed En Espanol (2012)

Sofie Dossi: Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Something’s Gotta Give En Espanol (2003)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Southland Tales (2007)

Southland Tales En Espanol (2007)

Sparkle (2012)

Sparkle En Espanol (2012)

Stan Lee’s Mutants, Monsters & Marvels (2002)

Stan Lee’s Mutants, Monsters & Marvels En Espanol (2002)

Summer Baking Championship: Complete Season 1

Time and Water

Tropic Thunder (2008)

Tyler Perry’s House of Pain: Complete Seasons 1-6

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns: Complete Seasons 1-6

Untitled Home Invasion Romance (2026)

Paramount+

“10 Cloverfield Lane”

“A.I. Artificial Intelligence”

“As They Made Us”

“Babel”

“Basic Instinct”

“Best in Show”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Body Cam”

“Brave the Dark”

“Cloverfield”

“Clue”

“Coneheads”

“Congo”

“Cop Land”

“Crawl”

“Crawlspace”

“Dead Man Walking”

“Disturbia”

“Don Jon”

“Duplex”

“Equilibrium”

“Escape From Alcatraz”

“For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada”

“Frankie & Johnny”

“From Dusk Till Dawn”

“From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money”

“From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter”

“Get Hard”

“Gravity”

“He’s Just Not That Into You”

“Hustle & Flow”

“Indecent Proposal”

“Jack Reacher: Never Go Back”

“Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”

“Justin Bieber: Never Say Never”

“Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me”

“Labor Day”

“Machine Gun Preacher”

“Million Dollar Baby”

“My Boss’s Daughter”

“On the Line”

“Organ Trail”

“Overlord”

“Risky Business”

“Sabrina”

“School Ties”

“Shaft”

“She’s the Man”

“Sliver”

“Some Kind of Wonderful”

“The Bodyguard”

“The Doors”

“The Hangover”

“The Hangover Part II”

“The Hangover Part III”

“The Heartbreak Kid”

“The Hunted”

“The Lego Movie”

“The Lovely Bones”

“The Perfect Score”

“The Saint”

“The Sandlot”

“The Score”

“The Spiderwick Chronicles”

“The Time Traveler’s Wife”

“The Vault”

“The Yards”

“Vampire in Brooklyn”

“Varsity Blues”

“What Women Want”

“Where the Wild Things Are”

“Wild Wild West”

“You’re Dating a Narcissist!”

“You’ve Got Mail”

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky

UFC Fight Night: Medić vs. Rodriguez

Prime Video

Baby Boom (1987)

Back To School (1986)

Bandits (2001)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back In Business (2004)

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Bridesmaids (Unrated) (2011)

Challengers (2024)

Colors (1988)

Cop Car (2015)

Everything, Everything (2017)

Fargo (1996)

Fighting With My Family (2019)

Hard Target (1993)

Hard Target 2 (2016)

Hercules (2014)

Hoodlum (1997)

Interstellar (2014)

Into The Blue (2005)

Joy Ride (2023)

Just Go With It (2011)

Killing Me Softly (2003)

Licorice Pizza (2021)

Moonstruck (1988)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

No Way Out (1987)

Oblivion (1994)

Operation Finale (2018)

Overboard (2018)

Primate (2026)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Return To Me (2000)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Sudden Death (1995)

The Adventures Of Buckaroo Banzai (1984)

The Gambler (2014)

The Hustle (2019)

The Silencing (2020)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

What’s The Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

Women Talking (2022)

Yours, Mine, And Ours (1968)

August 2nd

Netflix

Ingrid Goes West

Peacock

The Killer Among Us, Season 1 – Finale (Oxygen)

Paramount+

“Lioness” Season 3

Prime Video

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

August 3rd

Netflix

Eighth Grade

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Sing

Spoiler Alert

HBO Max

Naked And Afraid: Shipwrecked, Season 1 (Discovery)

Peacock

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 17 – Finale (Bravo)

Ms. X, Season 1 – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Hulu

2026 LoL KeSPA Cup: Livestream

Ex Machina (2014)

Futurama: Season 14 Premiere

MaXXXine (2024)

Pearl (2022)

X (2022)

Paramount+

BIG3 Basketball

August 4th

Netflix

Badly in Love: Season 2

Best Medicine: Season 1

Beyond the Lights

The Cocktail Lab: Season 1

HBO Max

Chopped: Volume 4, Season 64 (Food Network)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks (HBO Original)

Hulu

Betrayal: Dirty Secrets: Season 4 Premiere

Imaginary (2024)

Paramount+

“Special Ops TRUE” Season 1

“Dana White Contender Series” Seasons 1–4

August 5th

Courtesy of Disney

Netflix

1670: Season 3

Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy

Inside The Trustor Scandal

Let’s Marry Harry

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 2

Soul Surfer

Hulu

The Shards: Premiere – 9 p.m. ET

Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi: Complete Season 1

Paramount+

“The Challenge: Cutthroat” Season 42

Prime Video

Sterling Point (2026)

Yankees on Prime (2026)

August 6th

Netflix

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 3

Tortilla Soup

HBO Max

Monsters of God (HBO Original)

Peacock

The Valley, Season 3 – Reunion Part 1 (Bravo)

The Ballad of Wallis Island*

Hulu

After Jackie: Complete Season 1

Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast: Premiere

Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story

History’s Greatest Of All Time With Peyton Manning: Complete Season 1

WWE’s Greatest Moments: Complete Season 1

WWE Rivals: Complete Seasons 1, 2, and 5

Prime Video

WNBA on Prime (2026)

August 7th

Netflix

Death Inc.: Season 4

The Last House

Operation Safed Sagar

Our Sticky Love

Ricky Gervais Alley Cats

HBO Max

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 1

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 215 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 260 (HGTV)

The Invisible Guest

The Strangers: Chapter 2 (Lionsgate)

Peacock

You, Me & Tuscany – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Hulu

Flex X Cop: Season 2 Premiere

LOL Live: Bresha Webb (2026)

Murder Club: Complete Season 1 (Korean)

Muzzle: City of Wolves (2025)

Paramount+

PBR Team Series

Prime Video

NWSL on Prime (2026)

Piece By Piece (2024)

The Gates (2026)

August 8th

Netflix

THE RIBBON HERO

HBO Max

Belle Collective, Season 8 (OWN)

Hulu

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Seasons 4-5

American Monster: Complete Seasons 10-12

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17

Paramount+

EFL Carabao Cup: Middlesbrough vs. Wrexham

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx

UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld

Zuffa Boxing 10

Prime Video

Journey To Bethlehem (2023)

August 9th

Netflix

Lazareth

HBO Max

Heart & Hustle: Houston, Season 2 (OWN)

Peacock

Unknown Serial Killers of America, Season 2 – Premiere (Oxygen)

Paramount+

BIG3 Basketball

Prime Video

The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls (2026)

August 10th

Netflix

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 3

Midwinter Break

HBO Max

Double Lives of Suburban Wives, Season 1 (TLC)

Peacock

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, Season 5 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 17 – Reunion Part 1 (Bravo)

Kim’s Convenience, Seasons 1-5 – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive for 6 Months)*

Copshop*

August 11th

Netflix

MOURINHO

Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On

What’s Eating Dan?: Season 1

HBO Max

The Salisbury Poisonings: A Spy Next Door (CNN Films)

Hulu

Marry Me*

Paramount+

“Dana White’s Contender Series” Season 10

August 12th

Netflix

Nando Between Two Worlds – A Sintonia Film

HBO Max

Signs of a Psychopath, Season 11 (ID)

Hulu

Run Lola Run En Espanol (1999)

Saving Silverman En Espanol (2001)

Paramount+

UEFA Super Cup: PSG vs. Aston Villa

Prime Video

Reacher (Season 4)

August 13th

Netflix

A Child of My Own

Immaculate

MLB Field of Dreams: Phillies vs. Twins –

My Brilliant Career

This, That and Everything in Between

Tires: Season 3

HBO Max

Building Giants, Season 5 (Science)

Faster With Newbern and Cotten, Season 3

Isadora Moon, Season 1D (Max Original)

Most Extreme Humans, Season 1 (TLC)

Peacock

The Valley, Season 3 – Reunion Part 2 (Bravo)

Hulu

MonsterQuest Specials: Complete Season 1

MonsterQuest: Complete Seasons 1-2

Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear

Prime Video

WNBA on Prime (2026)

August 14th

Netflix

Don’t Say Good Luck

Moria

My Best Friend, His Girlfriend and Me

To the Max

Umthetho

HBO Max

Normal (Magnolia Pictures)

Whitmer Thomas: Terminal Crew of Dudes (HBO Original)

Hulu

Busboys (2026)

Violent Ends (2025)

The Wizard of the Kremlin (2025)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach Frankenshteyn (2026) – Director’s Cut

Paramount+

PBR Team Series

EFL Championship: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Blackburn Rovers

Prime Video

NWSL on Prime (2026)

ONE Championship on Prime (2026)

August 15th

Netflix

Firehouse Dog

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Shallows

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Hulu

Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2

Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 10 and 19

Expedition X: Complete Seasons 8-9

Next Goal Wins (2023)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 18

Paramount+

“Bleed For This”

BIG3 Basketball

UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry

August 16th

HBO Max

Lanterns, Season 1

Peacock

Oppenheimer*

Paramount+

EFL Championship: Burnley vs. West Ham United

August 17th

HBO Max

Thanksgiving (2023)

Peacock

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 17 – Reunion Part 2 (Bravo)

Hulu

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 18 Premiere

Paramount+

EFL Championship: Cardiff City vs. Wrexham

Prime Video

Blue Beetle (2023)

August 18th

Netflix

Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour

On the Road: Season 1

Seal Team: Seasons 1-7

Take a Hike!

Peacock

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 3 – Finale (Bravo)

August 19th

Netflix

Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing –

Here the Whole Time

Love Is Blind: UK: Season 3

Swiss Army Man

Hulu

Greedy People (2024)

Paramount+

“Average Joe” Season 2

Prime Video

Is God Is (2026)

Yankees on Prime (2026)

August 20th

Netflix

Blood Sacrifice

Chompoo: Lost & Forgotten

Outer Banks: Season 5

S&X

HBO Max

ER: Caught On Camera, Season 1 (TLC)

Expedition X, Season 12 (Discovery)

Peacock

We Are Pat

The Valley, Season 3 – Reunion Part 3 (Bravo)

Hulu

Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Seasons 1, 2, and 4

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers In America: Complete Season 1

LION: Complete Season 1

Prime Video

NOVAK DJOKOVIC: The Wolf in Winter (2026)

WNBA on Prime (2026)

Yankees on Prime (2026)

August 21st

Netflix

Facing El Chapo

HBO Max

Conan O’Brien Must Go, Season 3 (HBO Original)

Mother Mary

Peacock

The 355*

She Dances

Paramount+

PBR Team Series

Prime Video

Back to the 90s (2026)

Good Fortune (2025)

NWSL on Prime (2026)

August 22nd

HBO Max

Abbott Elementary, Season 5

Hulu

9/11: Reunited: Complete Season 1

All of Us Strangers (2023)

The Christophers (2025)

Elevation (2024)

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Seasons 3-4

MythBusters: Complete Seasons 6-7

Paramount+

“The Run For A Million”

“The Harvest”

BIG3 Basketball

Serie A: Inter vs. Monza

Prime Video

WNBA on Prime (2026)

August 23rd

Netflix

Talamasca: The Secret Order: Season 1

Hulu

Beast Mode (2020)

Paramount+

“The Cured”

Serie A: Torino vs. Milan

August 24th

Netflix

Danny Go!: Season 2

M3GAN

Revival: Season 1

HBO Max

Margarita: Make Your Story Count, Season 3 (Max Original)

Peacock

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 17 – Reunion Part 3 (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 62 – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Hulu

A Heartland Christmas: Complete Season 1

Heartland: Complete Seasons 1-19

MAO: Season 1, Episodes 1-13 (Dubbed)

August 25th

Netflix

Martha Cooks: Season 1

Stamptown

Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young

HBO Max

Ben Sasse is Coming Home: Lessons in Life and Death with Jake Tapper, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

Peacock

Borderlands*

August 26th

Netflix

Mom Knows Best?

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 2: Grand Finale

HBO Max

1000-lb Roomies, Season 2 (TLC)

Bobby’s Triple Threat, Season 5 (Food Network)

Homestead Rescue: Intervention, Season 1 (Discovery)

Prime Video

The Last Sunrise (2026)

Yankees on Prime (2026)

August 27th

Netflix

Leanne: Season 2

HBO Max

Totally ’90s House, Season 1 (HGTV)

Peacock

The Undeclared War, Season 2 – Premiere, All Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Married at First Sight, Season 20 – Finale (Peacock Exclusive)*

Married at First Sight, Season 20 – Reunion (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Woman in the Yard*

Hulu

Adults: Season 2 Premiere

Celebrity Ghost Stories (Classics): Complete Seasons 3-5

Prime Video

Nickel Boys (2024)

WNBA on Prime (2026)

August 28th

Netflix

All the Truth in My Lies

Graveyard: Season 3

The Secret Woman

The Whisper Man

HBO Max

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 261 (HGTV)

The Producer, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Peacock

Fear Lake Lanier*

Hulu

Desert Warrior (2026)

Paramount+

NFL on CBS Preseason: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Serie A: Milan vs. Venezia

Prime Video

NWSL on Prime (2026)

August 29th

Netflix

Four Hands, Two Sonatas

Hulu

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Seasons 7-8

Four Weddings: Complete Seasons 6-8

Paramount+

WNBA: Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty

UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs. Song

August 30th

HBO Max

Enter Nowhere

Holla

Knock Knock

The Cabin in the Woods

The Strangers: Chapter 1

The Strangers: Prey at Night

Paramount+

“Blue Valentine”

Major League Pickleball Finals

Serie A: Napoli vs. Como

August 31st

Netflix

Sex Lives of College Girls: Seasons 1-3

Sheriff Labrador: Season 2

HBO Max

Big Burger Battle, Season 1 (Food Network)

The Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special (Adult Swim)

Peacock