Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock, and More in August 2026

August is finally here. For many, that means it’s back-to-school season or, if nothing else, the last few days of summer. It also means that we’re starting to wind down summer blockbuster season at the movies — though don’t tell that to Spider-Man: Brand New Day that just hit theaters this week. This makes it an excellent time to start looking to streaming for new offerings in both the movie and television series categories to watch and, fortunately, the paid streamers have you covered. Across streamers such as Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, and more there is an impressive catalog of movies and shows arriving over the course of the month all promising a little something for everyone.
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Of course, keeping up with all the entertainment can be daunting so, to make things just a little bit easier, we’ve put together a master list of everything coming to major paid streaming services, organized by date of addition. Consider this your one stop shop to help you plan your next binge, a nice movie in, or just as a reference for when you’re looking for something new to stream. Some of the bigger highlights? DC’s latest series, Lanterns, hits HBO Max this month while if sci-fi and horror are your thing, there is a lot of it all across the various streaming services, with a special note that The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach Frankenshteyn, the director’s cut of the 2008 movie, hits Hulu in August as well. Read on to check out the full list of what’s coming and get ready to stream!
August 1st
Netflix
- 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
- About Last Night…
- Anaconda
- Annie
- Are We Done Yet?
- Bride of Chucky
- Child’s Play 2
- Child’s Play 3
- Clueless
- Cult of Chucky
- Curse of Chucky
- Daddy Day Camp
- Daddy Day Care
- Elysium
- The Fast and the Furious
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Fast Five
- Fast & Furious
- Fast & Furious 6
- Furious 7
- Field of Dreams
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard
- The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
- Holmes & Watson
- Marie Antoinette
- Mile 22
- Minions
- National Security
- Nightcrawler
- Party Girl
- Seed of Chucky
- Selma
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Speed
- Speed 2: Cruise Control
- Tears of the Sun
- The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
- Zero Dark Thirty
HBO Max
- Amy
- Barbarian
- Bells Are Ringing
- Billy Budd
- Blockers
- Epic
- Flipper’s New Adventure
- Great White Highway (Discovery)
- Hall Pass
- Hall Pass: Enlarged Edition
- Happy Feet Two
- It Comes At Night
- Macao
- Miss Sloane
- Mojave
- Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
- Orphan
- Practical Magic
- Put A Ring On It: Cheat Hab (OWN)
- Quo Vadis
- Road House (1989)
- Sicario
- Smart Money
- Stand by Me
- Strike Up the Band
- Taxi!
- The Band Wagon
- The Crimson Pirate
- The Fighting 69th
- The Kennel Murder Case
- The Rain People
- The Sea Chase
- The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm
- The Wrong Man
- The Yearling
- Thresher Shark: Stun to Kill (Discovery)
- Tusk
- Who’s That Knocking at My Door?
- You Can’t Get Away with Murder
Peacock
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Almost Famous
- The Angry Birds Movie*
- Armageddon
- Battleship
- The Best Christmas Pageant Ever*
- The Big Short
- The Boy Next Door
- Bring It On
- The Cable Guy*
- Clash of the Titans
- Clueless
- Couple Retreat
- Dear Evan Hansen*
- Escape Room
- Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
- Exodus: Gods and Kings
- F9: The Fast Saga*
- The Faculty
- Fantastic Mr. Fox
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Field of Dreams
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- Fifty Shades Darker
- Fifty Shades Freed
- Flashdance
- Flushed Away
- Fool’s Paradise*
- Footloose
- Friday Night Lights
- The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
- Good Boys
- Good Will Hunting
- Gremlins
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch
- Grown Ups*
- Grown Ups 2*
- The Help
- Insidious*
- Insidious: Chapter 2*
- Insidious: Chapter 3*
- Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
- Keanu
- Kindergarten Cop
- Knock Knock
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Kung Fu Panda 3
- Lemony Snicket’s a Series of Unfortunate Events
- Let’s Be Cops
- The Lincoln Lawyer*
- Little Miss Sunshine
- Major Payne
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Mean Girls
- Mean Girls 2
- Megamind
- Mud*
- National Lampoon’s Animal House
- Neighbors
- Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
- Old*
- Old School
- One Hour Photo
- Peeples
- Pineapple Express*
- Predator
- The Predator
- Pretty in Pink
- Robin Hood
- Save the Last Dance
- The School of Rock
- Seabiscuit
- The Secret Life of Pets
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
- She’s All That
- Sideways
- Source Code
- Troy
- Twins
- Uncle Buck
- Wrath of the Titans
Hulu
- 2012 (2009)
- 2012 En Espanol (2009)
- 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Complete Season 7
- Amor es Amor (2026)
- The Blackening (2023)
- Blood Runs Cold: Complete Season 1
- Bride Killa: Complete Season 1
- The Bye Bye Man (2017)
- Casino (1995)
- Cboys: Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1
- Cheaper by the Dozen (2003)
- Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005)
- Collins Key: Ultimate Challenges: Complete Season 1
- The Commuter (2018)
- Despicable Me 2 (2013)
- Extra Emily: Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1
- Father of the Bride Part II (1995)
- Halloweentown (1998)
- Halloweentown 2: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001)
- High School Musical (2006)
- Jacksepticeye: Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1
- Jurassic Park (1993)
- Jurassic Park III (2001)
- Kids Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 7-8
- Life (2017)
- Life En Espanol (2017)
- The Lizzie Mcguire Movie (2003)
- Lollapalooza: Livestream
- Men in Black (1997)
- Men in Black 3 (2012)
- Men in Black 3 En Espanol (2012)
- Men in Black En Espanol (1997)
- Men in Black II (2002)
- Men in Black II En Espanol (2002)
- Private Eyes: Complete Seasons 1-6
- Seven Pounds (2008)
- Seven Pounds En Espanol (2008)
- She’s the Man (2006)
- Short Circuit (1986)
- Short Circuit En Espanol (1986)
- Smashed (2012)
- Smashed En Espanol (2012)
- Sofie Dossi: Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1
- Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
- Something’s Gotta Give En Espanol (2003)
- Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)
- Southland Tales (2007)
- Southland Tales En Espanol (2007)
- Sparkle (2012)
- Sparkle En Espanol (2012)
- Stan Lee’s Mutants, Monsters & Marvels (2002)
- Stan Lee’s Mutants, Monsters & Marvels En Espanol (2002)
- Summer Baking Championship: Complete Season 1
- Time and Water
- Tropic Thunder (2008)
- Tyler Perry’s House of Pain: Complete Seasons 1-6
- Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns: Complete Seasons 1-6
- Untitled Home Invasion Romance (2026)
Paramount+
- “10 Cloverfield Lane”
- “A.I. Artificial Intelligence”
- “As They Made Us”
- “Babel”
- “Basic Instinct”
- “Best in Show”
- “Blade Runner 2049”
- “Body Cam”
- “Brave the Dark”
- “Cloverfield”
- “Clue”
- “Coneheads”
- “Congo”
- “Cop Land”
- “Crawl”
- “Crawlspace”
- “Dead Man Walking”
- “Disturbia”
- “Don Jon”
- “Duplex”
- “Equilibrium”
- “Escape From Alcatraz”
- “For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada”
- “Frankie & Johnny”
- “From Dusk Till Dawn”
- “From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money”
- “From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter”
- “Get Hard”
- “Gravity”
- “He’s Just Not That Into You”
- “Hustle & Flow”
- “Indecent Proposal”
- “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back”
- “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”
- “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never”
- “Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me”
- “Labor Day”
- “Machine Gun Preacher”
- “Million Dollar Baby”
- “My Boss’s Daughter”
- “On the Line”
- “Organ Trail”
- “Overlord”
- “Risky Business”
- “Sabrina”
- “School Ties”
- “Shaft”
- “She’s the Man”
- “Sliver”
- “Some Kind of Wonderful”
- “The Bodyguard”
- “The Doors”
- “The Hangover”
- “The Hangover Part II”
- “The Hangover Part III”
- “The Heartbreak Kid”
- “The Hunted”
- “The Lego Movie”
- “The Lovely Bones”
- “The Perfect Score”
- “The Saint”
- “The Sandlot”
- “The Score”
- “The Spiderwick Chronicles”
- “The Time Traveler’s Wife”
- “The Vault”
- “The Yards”
- “Vampire in Brooklyn”
- “Varsity Blues”
- “What Women Want”
- “Where the Wild Things Are”
- “Wild Wild West”
- “You’re Dating a Narcissist!”
- “You’ve Got Mail”
- WNBA: Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky
- UFC Fight Night: Medić vs. Rodriguez
Prime Video
- Baby Boom (1987)
- Back To School (1986)
- Bandits (2001)
- Barbershop (2002)
- Barbershop 2: Back In Business (2004)
- Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)
- Beauty Shop (2005)
- Blue Velvet (1986)
- Bridesmaids (Unrated) (2011)
- Challengers (2024)
- Colors (1988)
- Cop Car (2015)
- Everything, Everything (2017)
- Fargo (1996)
- Fighting With My Family (2019)
- Hard Target (1993)
- Hard Target 2 (2016)
- Hercules (2014)
- Hoodlum (1997)
- Interstellar (2014)
- Into The Blue (2005)
- Joy Ride (2023)
- Just Go With It (2011)
- Killing Me Softly (2003)
- Licorice Pizza (2021)
- Moonstruck (1988)
- Mystic Pizza (1988)
- No Way Out (1987)
- Oblivion (1994)
- Operation Finale (2018)
- Overboard (2018)
- Primate (2026)
- Pulp Fiction (1994)
- Quigley Down Under (1990)
- Return To Me (2000)
- Robocop (1987)
- Robocop (2014)
- Robocop 2 (1990)
- Robocop 3 (1993)
- Small Soldiers (1998)
- Sudden Death (1995)
- The Adventures Of Buckaroo Banzai (1984)
- The Gambler (2014)
- The Hustle (2019)
- The Silencing (2020)
- The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
- The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
- The Usual Suspects (1995)
- What’s The Worst That Could Happen? (2001)
- Women Talking (2022)
- Yours, Mine, And Ours (1968)
August 2nd
Netflix
- Ingrid Goes West
Peacock
- The Killer Among Us, Season 1 – Finale (Oxygen)
Paramount+
- “Lioness” Season 3
Prime Video
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
August 3rd
Netflix
- Eighth Grade
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Sing
- Spoiler Alert
HBO Max
- Naked And Afraid: Shipwrecked, Season 1 (Discovery)
Peacock
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 17 – Finale (Bravo)
- Ms. X, Season 1 – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
Hulu
- 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup: Livestream
- Ex Machina (2014)
- Futurama: Season 14 Premiere
- MaXXXine (2024)
- Pearl (2022)
- X (2022)
Paramount+
- BIG3 Basketball
August 4th
Netflix
- Badly in Love: Season 2
- Best Medicine: Season 1
- Beyond the Lights
- The Cocktail Lab: Season 1
HBO Max
- Chopped: Volume 4, Season 64 (Food Network)
- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks (HBO Original)
Hulu
- Betrayal: Dirty Secrets: Season 4 Premiere
- Imaginary (2024)
Paramount+
- “Special Ops TRUE” Season 1
- “Dana White Contender Series” Seasons 1–4
August 5th
Netflix
- 1670: Season 3
- Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy
- Inside The Trustor Scandal
- Let’s Marry Harry
- One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 2
- Soul Surfer
Hulu
- The Shards: Premiere – 9 p.m. ET
- Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi: Complete Season 1
Paramount+
- “The Challenge: Cutthroat” Season 42
Prime Video
- Sterling Point (2026)
- Yankees on Prime (2026)
August 6th
Netflix
- My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 3
- Tortilla Soup
HBO Max
- Monsters of God (HBO Original)
Peacock
- The Valley, Season 3 – Reunion Part 1 (Bravo)
- The Ballad of Wallis Island*
Hulu
- After Jackie: Complete Season 1
- Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast: Premiere
- Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story
- History’s Greatest Of All Time With Peyton Manning: Complete Season 1
- WWE’s Greatest Moments: Complete Season 1
- WWE Rivals: Complete Seasons 1, 2, and 5
Prime Video
- WNBA on Prime (2026)
August 7th
Netflix
- Death Inc.: Season 4
- The Last House
- Operation Safed Sagar
- Our Sticky Love
- Ricky Gervais Alley Cats
HBO Max
- Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 1
- House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 215 (HGTV)
- House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 260 (HGTV)
- The Invisible Guest
- The Strangers: Chapter 2 (Lionsgate)
Peacock
- You, Me & Tuscany – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
Hulu
- Flex X Cop: Season 2 Premiere
- LOL Live: Bresha Webb (2026)
- Murder Club: Complete Season 1 (Korean)
- Muzzle: City of Wolves (2025)
Paramount+
- PBR Team Series
Prime Video
- NWSL on Prime (2026)
- Piece By Piece (2024)
- The Gates (2026)
August 8th
Netflix
- THE RIBBON HERO
HBO Max
- Belle Collective, Season 8 (OWN)
Hulu
- 1000-lb Sisters: Complete Seasons 4-5
- American Monster: Complete Seasons 10-12
- Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17
Paramount+
- EFL Carabao Cup: Middlesbrough vs. Wrexham
- WNBA: Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx
- UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld
- Zuffa Boxing 10
Prime Video
- Journey To Bethlehem (2023)
August 9th
Netflix
- Lazareth
HBO Max
- Heart & Hustle: Houston, Season 2 (OWN)
Peacock
- Unknown Serial Killers of America, Season 2 – Premiere (Oxygen)
Paramount+
- BIG3 Basketball
Prime Video
- The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls (2026)
August 10th
Netflix
- Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 3
- Midwinter Break
HBO Max
- Double Lives of Suburban Wives, Season 1 (TLC)
Peacock
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, Season 5 – Premiere (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 17 – Reunion Part 1 (Bravo)
- Kim’s Convenience, Seasons 1-5 – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive for 6 Months)*
- Copshop*
August 11th
Netflix
- MOURINHO
- Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On
- What’s Eating Dan?: Season 1
HBO Max
- The Salisbury Poisonings: A Spy Next Door (CNN Films)
Hulu
- Marry Me*
Paramount+
- “Dana White’s Contender Series” Season 10
August 12th
Netflix
- Nando Between Two Worlds – A Sintonia Film
HBO Max
- Signs of a Psychopath, Season 11 (ID)
Hulu
- Run Lola Run En Espanol (1999)
- Saving Silverman En Espanol (2001)
Paramount+
- UEFA Super Cup: PSG vs. Aston Villa
Prime Video
- Reacher (Season 4)
August 13th
Netflix
- A Child of My Own
- Immaculate
- MLB Field of Dreams: Phillies vs. Twins –
- My Brilliant Career
- This, That and Everything in Between
- Tires: Season 3
HBO Max
- Building Giants, Season 5 (Science)
- Faster With Newbern and Cotten, Season 3
- Isadora Moon, Season 1D (Max Original)
- Most Extreme Humans, Season 1 (TLC)
Peacock
- The Valley, Season 3 – Reunion Part 2 (Bravo)
Hulu
- MonsterQuest Specials: Complete Season 1
- MonsterQuest: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear
Prime Video
- WNBA on Prime (2026)
August 14th
Netflix
- Don’t Say Good Luck
- Moria
- My Best Friend, His Girlfriend and Me
- To the Max
- Umthetho
HBO Max
- Normal (Magnolia Pictures)
- Whitmer Thomas: Terminal Crew of Dudes (HBO Original)
Hulu
- Busboys (2026)
- Violent Ends (2025)
- The Wizard of the Kremlin (2025)
- The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)
- The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach Frankenshteyn (2026) – Director’s Cut
Paramount+
- PBR Team Series
- EFL Championship: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Blackburn Rovers
Prime Video
- NWSL on Prime (2026)
- ONE Championship on Prime (2026)
August 15th
Netflix
- Firehouse Dog
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
- The Shallows
- Smurfs: The Lost Village
Hulu
- Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2
- Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 10 and 19
- Expedition X: Complete Seasons 8-9
- Next Goal Wins (2023)
- Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 18
Paramount+
- “Bleed For This”
- BIG3 Basketball
- UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry
August 16th
HBO Max
- Lanterns, Season 1
Peacock
- Oppenheimer*
Paramount+
- EFL Championship: Burnley vs. West Ham United
August 17th
HBO Max
- Thanksgiving (2023)
Peacock
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 17 – Reunion Part 2 (Bravo)
Hulu
- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 18 Premiere
Paramount+
- EFL Championship: Cardiff City vs. Wrexham
Prime Video
- Blue Beetle (2023)
August 18th
Netflix
- Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour
- On the Road: Season 1
- Seal Team: Seasons 1-7
- Take a Hike!
Peacock
- The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 3 – Finale (Bravo)
August 19th
Netflix
- Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing –
- Here the Whole Time
- Love Is Blind: UK: Season 3
- Swiss Army Man
Hulu
- Greedy People (2024)
Paramount+
- “Average Joe” Season 2
Prime Video
- Is God Is (2026)
- Yankees on Prime (2026)
August 20th
Netflix
- Blood Sacrifice
- Chompoo: Lost & Forgotten
- Outer Banks: Season 5
- S&X
HBO Max
- ER: Caught On Camera, Season 1 (TLC)
- Expedition X, Season 12 (Discovery)
Peacock
- We Are Pat
- The Valley, Season 3 – Reunion Part 3 (Bravo)
Hulu
- Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Seasons 1, 2, and 4
- Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers In America: Complete Season 1
- LION: Complete Season 1
Prime Video
- NOVAK DJOKOVIC: The Wolf in Winter (2026)
- WNBA on Prime (2026)
- Yankees on Prime (2026)
August 21st
Netflix
- Facing El Chapo
HBO Max
- Conan O’Brien Must Go, Season 3 (HBO Original)
- Mother Mary
Peacock
- The 355*
- She Dances
Paramount+
- PBR Team Series
Prime Video
- Back to the 90s (2026)
- Good Fortune (2025)
- NWSL on Prime (2026)
August 22nd
HBO Max
- Abbott Elementary, Season 5
Hulu
- 9/11: Reunited: Complete Season 1
- All of Us Strangers (2023)
- The Christophers (2025)
- Elevation (2024)
- My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Seasons 3-4
- MythBusters: Complete Seasons 6-7
Paramount+
- “The Run For A Million”
- “The Harvest”
- BIG3 Basketball
- Serie A: Inter vs. Monza
Prime Video
- WNBA on Prime (2026)
August 23rd
Netflix
- Talamasca: The Secret Order: Season 1
Hulu
- Beast Mode (2020)
Paramount+
- “The Cured”
- Serie A: Torino vs. Milan
August 24th
Netflix
- Danny Go!: Season 2
- M3GAN
- Revival: Season 1
HBO Max
- Margarita: Make Your Story Count, Season 3 (Max Original)
Peacock
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 17 – Reunion Part 3 (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 62 – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
Hulu
- A Heartland Christmas: Complete Season 1
- Heartland: Complete Seasons 1-19
- MAO: Season 1, Episodes 1-13 (Dubbed)
August 25th
Netflix
- Martha Cooks: Season 1
- Stamptown
- Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young
HBO Max
- Ben Sasse is Coming Home: Lessons in Life and Death with Jake Tapper, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)
Peacock
- Borderlands*
August 26th
Netflix
- Mom Knows Best?
- One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 2: Grand Finale
HBO Max
- 1000-lb Roomies, Season 2 (TLC)
- Bobby’s Triple Threat, Season 5 (Food Network)
- Homestead Rescue: Intervention, Season 1 (Discovery)
Prime Video
- The Last Sunrise (2026)
- Yankees on Prime (2026)
August 27th
Netflix
- Leanne: Season 2
HBO Max
- Totally ’90s House, Season 1 (HGTV)
Peacock
- The Undeclared War, Season 2 – Premiere, All Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Married at First Sight, Season 20 – Finale (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Married at First Sight, Season 20 – Reunion (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Woman in the Yard*
Hulu
- Adults: Season 2 Premiere
- Celebrity Ghost Stories (Classics): Complete Seasons 3-5
Prime Video
- Nickel Boys (2024)
- WNBA on Prime (2026)
August 28th
Netflix
- All the Truth in My Lies
- Graveyard: Season 3
- The Secret Woman
- The Whisper Man
HBO Max
- House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 261 (HGTV)
- The Producer, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Peacock
- Fear Lake Lanier*
Hulu
- Desert Warrior (2026)
Paramount+
- NFL on CBS Preseason: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Serie A: Milan vs. Venezia
Prime Video
- NWSL on Prime (2026)
August 29th
Netflix
- Four Hands, Two Sonatas
Hulu
- 1000-lb Sisters: Complete Seasons 7-8
- Four Weddings: Complete Seasons 6-8
Paramount+
- WNBA: Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty
- UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs. Song
August 30th
HBO Max
- Enter Nowhere
- Holla
- Knock Knock
- The Cabin in the Woods
- The Strangers: Chapter 1
- The Strangers: Prey at Night
Paramount+
- “Blue Valentine”
- Major League Pickleball Finals
- Serie A: Napoli vs. Como
August 31st
Netflix
- Sex Lives of College Girls: Seasons 1-3
- Sheriff Labrador: Season 2
HBO Max
- Big Burger Battle, Season 1 (Food Network)
- The Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special (Adult Swim)
Peacock
- Love Island USA, Season 8 – Reunion (Peacock Original)*
- Mama June: From Hot to Not, Season 8 – Premiere (We TV)