Mayans M.C. Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed

The Mayans are set to ride once again. Mayans M.C., the incredibly popular Sons of Anarchy spinoff series on FX, has been both a critical and commercial success through its first three seasons, setting high viewership bars while adding more depth to the legacy of its predecessor. FX had renewed the series for a fourth season a while back, but fans have been waiting to find out exactly when they’d be able to return to the roads of Santo Padre. We finally have an answer.

FX announced on Wednesday that Mayans M.C. will be returning with its fourth season on Tuesday, April 19th at 10pm ET. The premiere will feature the first two episodes of Season 4 back-to-back, with the rest of the season rolling out on a weekly basis. There will be 10 episodes total in Season 4, with every episode being made available on Hulu the morning after it airs.

The third season of Mayans left the titular motorcycle club in its most difficult and vulnerable position yet. The Santo Padre charter tried to unite several of the other charters under one leader, but the plan backfired, leading to a civil war within the club. That war arrived on the doorstep of Santo Padre in the final minutes of the Season 3 finale, paving the way for an explosive and potentially devastating fourth installment.

JD Pardo stars in Mayans M.C. as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a former golden child that had his collegiate dreams crushed after a stint in prison when he was a teenager. Now a patched member of the Mayans, EZ is on a path that he never planned for. Clayton Cardenas co-stars as EZ’s older brother and fellow Mayan Angel Reyes, with Edward James Olmos playing their father, Felipe.

Mayans M.C. also stars Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, and Vincent Vargas. The series was created by Elgin James and Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter. After two seasons, Sutter parted ways with the series, though James continues to serve as showrunner.

Are you looking forward to the fourth season of Mayans M.C. on FX? Let us know in the comments!