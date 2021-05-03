Mayans M.C. Renewed for Season Four

✖

Ahead of the show's season three finale, FX Networks has announced the official pick-up of their hit drama Mayans M.C. for a fourth season. Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment, made the announcement, confirming a 2022 return for the hit show. "Elgin James, his creative collaborators, this incredible cast and crew delivered on another epic season of Mayans M.C.," Grad said in a statement. "Through three seasons, Mayans has told stories that resonate well beyond the border where the club thrives and survives, inviting fans inside their world and giving them a seat at the table."

"I am deeply indebted to everyone at FX and 20th for allowing us to continue to tell the stories of the characters that Kurt and I created and whom our cast and crew took to new heights in season 3," James added. "In season 4 we look forward to diving deeper into each character's truths, exploring the danger of the combustible world they inhabit, and for each writer, cast member and crew to stake out our place as storytellers."

The penulimate episode of Mayans M.C.'s third season will premiere tomorrow, Tuesday, May 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and stream the next day on FX on Hulu. The season three finale will debut one week later.

Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo), a newly patched member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother's murder while their father Felipe (Edward James Olmos) struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.

The series was a spinoff of the hit FX drama Sons of Anarchy, with SOA creator Kurt Sutter co-creating the series and originally involved in the first two seasons. It was revealed in the fall of 2019 that Sutter was dismissed from the series by the network. Sutter wrote an email to the cast and crew of the series and said his firing had to do with his behavoir, referring to himself as an "abrasive d--k."

Set years after the events of Sons of Anarchy, Mayans M.C. has previously included characters from that series in some capacities with the likes of Tommy Flanagan appearing as his SOa character Chibs plus a one-time appearance by Katey Sagal as Gemma Teller Morrow in a flashback episode.