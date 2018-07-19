‘Mayans MC’ Official Trailer Released at 2018 Comic Con

The first official trailer for Mayans MC, the Sons of Anarchy spinoff set to premiere on FX this fall, was released Thursday at 2018 Comic Con in San Diego. In the official trailer, fans get a highly-anticipated view into the Mayans’ world, set three years after the death of Jax Teller as seen in the SOA series finale.

Watch the season 1 official trailer in the video above.

Before the trailer was released Thursday, fans only had short snippets of teasers and posters to imagine the world of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, played by JD Pardo, who is fresh out of prison and a prospect member for the Mayans Motorcycle Club located on the California-Mexico border.

In the two-minute-long trailer, viewers learn that before EZ went to prison, he had a promising life with his mind set on going to college. But after prison, everything changed, with him getting involved in the motorcycle club — and all the danger, drama and darkness that comes with it.

As a Spanish language version of the Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black” plays in the background, fans see EZ in a number of intense situations as he becomes more and more submerged in the club and its happenings.

“You’re in this now, son,” says EZ’s father, Felipe, played by Edward James Olmos. “There’s no getting out.”

Fans also got a glimpse of other characters, like EZ’s brother Angel, played by Clayton Cardenas, and Mayans MC President Marcus Alvarez, played by Emilio Rivera.

In addition to Pardo, Cardenas, Olmos and Rivera, the series also stars Jacqueline Obradors, Antonio Jaramillo, Richard Cabral, Sarah Bolger and Carla Baratta.

Sutter revealed that while the show will take place in the same world as Sons of Anarchy, most of the cast will be completely new characters. It will take a three-year jump into the future, past the death of SOA’s Jax Teller. Sutter remarked in June at the ATX Television Festival that the new cast has a unique energy.

“The thing I love about this cast is that they have more jail time than screen time,” Sutter said at his Mayans MC panel, according to a report by Deadline.

He vouched for the show’s authenticity and promised that Mayans MC has its own gritty realism and is not just an extension of Sons of Anarchy.

“It’s a different f—ing energy on set — the level of gratitude is great,” he said. “When [co-creator Elgin James] walked in, I wasn’t the smartest guy in the room anymore.”

“I knew a white a guy from jersey shouldn’t be writing about the Latino culture,” Sutter said, explaining that he brought in James because James was “real and that was not a white guy,” claiming that he “ethnically represents everyone in the audience.”

Season 1 of Mayans MC will premiere on FX on Sept. 4.