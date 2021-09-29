Melissa Joan Hart Reunites With Sabrina The Teenage Witch’s Salem Voice Actor For New Coffee Commercial

Sabrina The Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart reunited with Salem’s voice actor for a new coffee commercial this week. As a part of National Coffee Day, Ryan Reynolds’s Maximum Effort teamed with Maxwell House, Gevalia, and Ethical Bean to bring the cat and her owner back together. The ad plays on her time on Nickelodeon during the run of Clarissa Explains It All. If fans are interested in getting some of that java, they can visit AsBeanOnTV to get a bundle. Nick Bakay’s tones as Salem will pull at the heartstrings of anyone old enough to remember a TGIF lineup. Coincidentally, it’s been 25 years since the first episode of Sabrina The Teenage Witch aired on September 27, 1996. You can check out the ad for yourself right here.

Back in 2017, the actress talked about The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina at L.A. Comic-Con. (Which coincidentally enough leaned on having the Salem character and her aunts back for one of the final episodes.)

https://youtu.be/PueaR1LM95k

“We’re not involved,” Hart said. “The rights reverted back to [Archie Comics], and they’re doing The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which is a darker sort of twist… I think our show was about magic and family, and I think the new one — it sounds like, I have no idea — but the new one is going to be more about witchcraft, dark stuff. I think it sounds more Buffy the Vampire Slayer than it does Sabrina, so I think it will appeal to a different kind of audience and be a totally different show.”

Recently, the actress also shared her experience at home after contracting COVID-19. On Instagram, she wrote, “Wanted to share this with all of you. I’m not posting this to be political or gain pity, I just want to share my journey. This isn’t up for debate, it’s just how I feel today on my page.” And then, she began to describe her family’s status in detail. I am vaccinated and I got COVID, and it’s bad. It’s weighing on my chest. It’s hard to breathe. One of my kids, I think, has it so far. I’m praying that the other ones are okay. I think as a country we got a little lazy and I’m really mad that my kids didn’t have to wear a mask at school. I’m pretty sure where this came from.”

