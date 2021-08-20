Sabrina The Teenage Witch Star Melissa Joan Hart Reveals COVID Diagnosis

✖

Melissa Joan Hart has revealed that she was diagnosed with COVID19. The Sabrina The Teenage Witch star spoke about her experience at home on social media. From bed, Hart explained that her kids probably brought the virus home because of their school’s mask policies. They’re doing better than expected, but the actress stressed that her followers should still be careful outside with everything still going on. She was vaccinated, and that’s why her symptoms weren’t worse. Her children are not old enough to get the shot yet, but the one that they suspect has the virus is handling it well in the early stages. All of Hart’s followers are pouring in with messages of encouragement after hearing her story. Almost universal approval for the Sabrina the Teenage Witch star as she battles the virus. Check out what she had to say down below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart)

On Instagram, the star wrote, “Wanted to share this with all of you. Im not posting this to be political or gain pity, I just want to share my journey. This isn't up for debate, it's just how I feel today on my page.” And then, she began to describe her family’s status in detail.

"I am vaccinated and I got COVID, and it's bad," she began. "It's weighing on my chest. It's hard to breathe. One of my kids, I think, has it so far. I'm praying that the other ones are okay. I think as a country we got a little lazy and I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear a mask at school. I'm pretty sure where this came from.”

“I just really hope my husband and the other ones don't get it, because if someone has to be taken to the hospital, I can't go with them," Hart continued.

"I'm just scared and sad, and disappointed in myself and some of our leaders… I just wish I'd done better, so I'm asking you guys to do better. Protect your families. Protect your kids."

"It's not over yet," she concluded alluding to the pandemic. "I hoped it was, but it's not, so stay vigilant and stay safe."

